Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report, vaccine certificate mandatory for travellers from Kerala

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Thursday (July 1, 2021) announced that passengers coming from Kerala by flight, bus, train or taxi will have to show a negative RT-PCR certificate, not older than 72 hours for entering the state. The Karnataka government’s order said that the airlines should issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours. In case of trains, railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR report.

The state government on Friday (July 2, 2021) added that passengers from Kerala who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted from this rule as long as they can provide the certificate for the same.

The order issued by the state government is in regard to special surveillance measures. The order also added that in case of emergencies, like the death of a family member, the passengers shall be allowed even without these requirements after collecting their swabs along with details of identity.

Important aspects of the order:

- The airlines should issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours.

- For trains, railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR report.

- For buses, the bus conductor will have to ensure that all the passengers possess negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

- Students or businessmen, who are visiting Karnataka on daily basis need to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess a negative test report.

The order also directed the Deputy Commissioners of the Districts bordering Kerala State, i.e., Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara to make necessary arrangements to ensure proper implementation of the order.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said. Thursday also saw 14,302 discharges, taking the total recoveries to 27,46,544.

