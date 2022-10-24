Karnataka PG Dental admissions 2022: KEA announces revised schedule of first round post allotment at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

Karnataka PG Dental Admission 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today announced the revised schedule of the first round post allotment of PG Dental on the orders of the Karnataka High Court. The updated timetable is available to candidates on the KEA website, kea.kar.nic.in. Students with reserved seats may make their selections from October 22 through October 25 at 5:30 p.m. Candidates for options 1 and 2 can pay the costs from October 25 to October 28. Prior to October 29, applicants who previously obtained an admission order but did not report to their designated universities must get a new admission order.

Karnataka PG Dental Admission 2022: Schedule

Exercising choices by the seat allotted to candidates October 22 to 25 Payment of fees by Choice 1 and 2 candidates October 25 to 28 Submission of original documents and collection of admission order (choice-1 candidates only) October 27 to 28 from 10:30am to 3:30pm Last date for reporting at the allotted colleges (choice-1 candidates only) along with all the originals as per verification slip October 29 before 5: 30 pm

On October 20, the Karnataka High Court passed the order for PG dental courses counselling to continue. “Hence there is no impediment to conduct counselling for Dental PG only.” On October 17, the Karnataka High Court stayed the NEET counselling and admission to PG courses for the academic year 2022-23 with immediate effect.