Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check details here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key objection window today, December 6. Candidates still have time to voice any disagreements with the PGCET 2022 answer key at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The PGCET answer key for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes was already made available on December 1. The PGCET answer key will now be reviewed by the KEA, after which the final answer key and result will be made public. Once made public, the PGCET final answer key and results can be found on the website kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Click on PGCET 2022 'answer key cum objection’ link

Use application number, date of birth

Verify the response sheet and download it

Raise your objections and pay the fee

Click on submit

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Prior to this, on November 19 and 20, the PGCET was held for admission to MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes. For admission to MBA, MCA, M.E., and M.Tech programmes throughout the state, KEA administers PGCET each year.