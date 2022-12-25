Karnataka PGCET 2022 results to be RELEASED on December 29 at kea.kar.nic.in- Steps to check scorecard here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2022 Result date has been released. As per the official notice issued by Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, the Karnataka PGCET Result will be released next week on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official notice, PGCET Result 2022 Karnataka will be released on December 29, 2022. The PGCET Result will be made available for candidates after 4 PM on the official website.

While announcing the KEA document verification schedule, the examination authority said that the document verification for eligible PGCET 2022 applicants for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTEch and MArch programmes will be conducted according to the schedule announced adding that the verification of documents will be done at once for all the disciplines to which the candidate is eligible.

Document verification of PGCET 2022 will be done at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Devangere helpline centres. The complete list of PGCET 2022 helpline centres has been made available at the kea.kar.nic.in website.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 result: Here’s how to download

Visit the website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Check the latest announcement section for PGCET 2022 results link

Click on the link and provide the registration number

PGCET 2022 rank and score will display

Take the print of result of Karnataka PGCET 2022

Qualifying candidates must attend Karnataka PGCET 2023 counselling. The PGCET 2022 counselling date will be announced soon on the KEA website. The Karnataka PGCET counselling is done online.