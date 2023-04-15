Karnataka Polls: JD(S) Promises 5 Free LPG Cylinder, Rs 36,000 For Pregnant Woman

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, former Prime Minister and veteran JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda released a 12-point manifesto in Bengaluru on Saturday, in which the party has laid emphasis on women empowerment and development of farmers. In the manifesto, the party has promised to waive loans taken by Stree Shakti Groups, provide five LPG cylinders in a year for free, Rs 6,000 allowance for pregnant women for six months, hike of widow pension from Rs 900 to Rs 2,500 and pension for persons who completed 15 years of service.

The party has also proposed to provide a Rs 10,000 subsidy per acre to farmers; Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for farm labourers; Rs 2 lakh subsidy for women who marry youths who have taken up agriculture. It has promised to exert pressure on the Central government to conduct exams in Kannada for various civil services and defence recruitments. The party also promised that, if voted to power, it would bring legislation to provide reservations for Kannadigas in the private sector.

The party proposed to distribute 6.8 lakh bicycles and EV mopeds to 60,000 girl students free of cost who are studying in government colleges. The manifesto assures government multi-speciality hospitals in every district. The JD(S) is marching ahead with new vigour in the state as national parties Congress and BJP are busy "quelling dissidence". JD(S) has resolved family infighting over the matter of issuing the ticket to Bhavani Revanna, daughter-in-law of Deve Gowda.

The party has finally decided to give the ticket to party leader Swaroop Prakash. The party has declared the names of 142 candidates in two lists. The party has to announce candidates for 82 seats.