Kashmir, Ladakh under deep freeze, Srinagar records coldest night of season at -6.4°C

Srinagar: Severe cold conditions continued in the Kashmir Valley, with most areas experiencing the coldest nights of the season. According to the meteorological department, Srinagar recorded a low temperature of -6.4°C.

Qazigund recorded a low of -6.2°C, which was 3.3°C below normal. Pahalgam recorded the coldest night of the season with a low of -9.2°C, which was 2.6°C below normal. Kokernag had a low of -4.4°C, 0.9°C below normal, and Gulmarg recorded a low of -7.5°C, which was 0.5°C below normal.

Also Read: Cold wave grips north India, winter vacations extended in schools in THESE states

In Kupwara, the minimum temperature was -6.0°C, 3.5°C below normal. Jammu recorded a low of 3.0°C, which was 4.3°C below normal. Banihal had a low of 5.2°C (above normal by 5.0°C), Batote had a low of 3.0°C (above normal by 1.0°C), Katra had a low of 4.6°C (1.7°C below normal), and Bhadarwah had a low of -0.4°C (0.1°C below normal). In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded lows of -15.2°C and -19.2°C, respectively, while Drass shivered at -22°C.

Kashmir is currently experiencing the 40-day Chillai-Kalan period of harsh winter, which started on December 21.

The forecast for the coming days is for mainly clear weather until January 6, with further falling minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir. From January 7-10, there is a 70% chance of cloudy weather with the possibility of snowfall and rain in the plains of Jammu. Moderate rain and snowfall are also predicted for January 11-13.