topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
LADAKH WINTER

Kashmir, Ladakh under deep freeze, Srinagar records coldest night of season at -6.4°C

Kashmir is currently experiencing the 40-day Chillai-Kalan period of harsh winter, which started on December 21.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Severe cold conditions continued in the Kashmir Valley
  • Pahalgam recorded the coldest night of the season with a low of -9.2°C

Trending Photos

Kashmir, Ladakh under deep freeze, Srinagar records coldest night of season at -6.4°C

Srinagar: Severe cold conditions continued in the Kashmir Valley, with most areas experiencing the coldest nights of the season. According to the meteorological department, Srinagar recorded a low temperature of -6.4°C.

Qazigund recorded a low of -6.2°C, which was 3.3°C below normal. Pahalgam recorded the coldest night of the season with a low of -9.2°C, which was 2.6°C below normal. Kokernag had a low of -4.4°C, 0.9°C below normal, and Gulmarg recorded a low of -7.5°C, which was 0.5°C below normal.

Also Read: Cold wave grips north India, winter vacations extended in schools in THESE states

In Kupwara, the minimum temperature was -6.0°C, 3.5°C below normal. Jammu recorded a low of 3.0°C, which was 4.3°C below normal. Banihal had a low of 5.2°C (above normal by 5.0°C), Batote had a low of 3.0°C (above normal by 1.0°C), Katra had a low of 4.6°C (1.7°C below normal), and Bhadarwah had a low of -0.4°C (0.1°C below normal). In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded lows of -15.2°C and -19.2°C, respectively, while Drass shivered at -22°C.

Kashmir is currently experiencing the 40-day Chillai-Kalan period of harsh winter, which started on December 21.

The forecast for the coming days is for mainly clear weather until January 6, with further falling minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir. From January 7-10, there is a 70% chance of cloudy weather with the possibility of snowfall and rain in the plains of Jammu. Moderate rain and snowfall are also predicted for January 11-13.

Live Tv

Ladakh winterKashmir winterJammuKashmirKashmir ValleyWeather ReportWinter seasonChillai-Kalan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?