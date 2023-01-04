KEAM 2023 exam dates to be announced SOON at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check details here

KEAM 2023: Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical, KEAM Entrance Exam 2023 date is expected to be announced soon. The Commission of Entrance Exams, CEE Kerala, will administer the KEAM 2023 Exam. Students will be able to check and register for the engineering test on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in - after the official announcement is posted. According to reports, the KEAM 2023 Exam would be held in the last week of April 2023. The KEAM test date will be confirmed soon by CEE Kerala. It is expected to be held following the second session of the JEE Main 2023 Exam. According to the NTA's official timetable, JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held from January 24 through January 31, 2023. The second session will take place from April 6 to April 12, 2023.

KEAM 2023 Exam Dates: Tentative Schedule

Registration process Likely in February 2023 Exam date Last week of April 2023

There is a possibility that the KEAM Exam will be administered on April 15, 2023, based on past trends. Students are recommended, however, to wait for the official announcement and notice. The KEAM registration process is scheduled to begin in February 2023.