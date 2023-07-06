trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631646
Kedarnath Propose Video: BIG TROUBLE For YouTuber Vishakha, Trust Takes Strict Action

The video captured YouTuber Vishakha walking with her boyfriend near the Kedarnath temple and proceeding to propose to him on one knee with a ring. 

Jul 06, 2023

Kedarnath Propose Video: BIG TROUBLE For YouTuber Vishakha, Trust Takes Strict Action

A viral video featuring popular YouTuber Vishakha proposing to her boyfriend near the revered Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand has ignited a debate. The temple priests and committee have expressed their objections, stating that such videos undermine the religious sanctity of the site. Let's delve into the controversy and the reactions it has sparked.

1) The Viral Proposal Video:

The video captured YouTuber Vishakha walking with her boyfriend near the Kedarnath temple and proceeding to propose to him on one knee with a ring. The unexpected proposal surprised onlookers, leading some to record the moment on their phones.


2) Objections from the Temple Committee:

In response to the video, the Badri-Kedarnath temple committee penned a letter to the local police, urging them to take strict action against individuals who create similar videos. The committee raised concerns about YouTubers and Instagram influencers producing content near the temple, which they believe hurts the sentiments of devotees in India and abroad.

3) Impact on Devotees and Religious Sentiments:

The temple committee emphasizes that such videos have a negative impact on the faith of those visiting Kedarnath. They argue that the sanctity and reverence associated with the temple are compromised by such actions. Ramesh Chandra Tiwari, the executive officer of the committee, has called for monitoring individuals who create YouTube shorts and reels that go against religious sentiments.

4) Debate and Reactions on Social Media:

The viral video has ignited a heated debate on platforms like Twitter, with opinions divided on whether a temple is an appropriate location for a marriage proposal. While some see no issue with the gesture, a significant portion of the online community considers it disrespectful. Critics argue that the actions captured in the video undermine the sanctity of the Kedarnath temple.

Conclusion:

The viral proposal video featuring YouTuber Vishakha near the Kedarnath temple has become the center of controversy. The objections raised by the temple committee regarding the impact on religious sentiments have sparked a debate on social media. The incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between personal expression and preserving the sanctity of sacred sites.

