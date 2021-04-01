Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021: Online registration process for Class 1 begins at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

New Delhi: Online registration process for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas commenced on Thursday (April 1). The KVS has released admission forms on its official website- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Interested parents should visit the official portal to get the application forms, which can be submitted by April 19, 2021, till 7:00 pm.

Notably, the first list of provisionally selected students will be released on April 23, while the second and the third admission lists will be released on April 30 and May 5 respectively.

According to information available on the website, parents have been advised to submit only one application form for one child at one KV. If they would submit multiple forms for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application form will be considered for admission.

The provisional select and waitlist List 1 will be out on April 23.

Admission of selected students will take place in the following order: (i) RTE (ii) From Service Priority Category (I and II) only (iii) Shortfall of Reservation Quota after admission in (i) and (ii) above.

List 2 will be released on April 30 (if seats remain vacant)

List 3 will be released on May 5 (if seats remain vacant)

According to the KV website, provisional list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked), will be released on May 3 to 5.

Offline Registrations for admissions under RTE provisions, SC/ST and OBC (NCL) if sufficient applications are not received online. Notification will be isued on May 10.

Notably, the sisplay of list and admissions will be held from May 15 to May 20.

Registration for Class 2 onwards (except for Class 11) in offline mode (Subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class) will take place from April 8 to April 15.

The documents required for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas:

1. Valid mobile number with an Indian SIM card, email address

2. Parents need to have a digital or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (in JPEG format and size at most 256KB)

3. They also need to have a scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF, of size at most 256KB)

4. Details of the government certificate should be ready if you are applying under the EWS category

5. They also require to have transfer details if applicable.

For further details, parents should visit the Kendriya Vidyalayas' official website- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.