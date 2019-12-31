Kerala jihadist groups receiving funds from Turkey, Dubai, say intelligence agencies; MHA seeks report

New Delhi: Indian intelligence agencies have received information about a few Jihadist groups in Kerala, which have been receiving fundings from Gulf countries like Turkey and Dubai. Officials in intelligence agencies told Zee News that a person, associated with the Jihadist organisation, visited Dubai between September 9-19 where funding of Rs 40 lakh was offered to him.

Not only this, on October 1, members of another jihadist organization met some people from Turkey in Qatar, where funding to their and like-minded jihadist groups was assured.

Acting on the reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the Intelligence agencies on funding from jihadi groups of India from the Gulf countries. The ministry has asked the agencies to produce details on the funding amount and names of the countries it received from, in the last few months.