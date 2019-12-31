हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala jihadist groups receiving funds from Turkey, Dubai, say intelligence agencies; MHA seeks report

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the agencies to produce details on the funding amount and names of the countries it received from, in the last few months.

Kerala jihadist groups receiving funds from Turkey, Dubai, say intelligence agencies; MHA seeks report
File Photo

New Delhi: Indian intelligence agencies have received information about a few Jihadist groups in Kerala, which have been receiving fundings from Gulf countries like Turkey and Dubai. Officials in intelligence agencies told Zee News that a person, associated with the Jihadist organisation, visited Dubai between September 9-19 where funding of Rs 40 lakh was offered to him.

Not only this, on October 1, members of another jihadist organization met some people from Turkey in Qatar, where funding to their and like-minded jihadist groups was assured.

Acting on the reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the Intelligence agencies on funding from jihadi groups of India from the Gulf countries. The ministry has asked the agencies to produce details on the funding amount and names of the countries it received from, in the last few months.

Tags:
KeralaJihadiDubaiTurkeyIntelligence Bureau
Next
Story

All is well, says Nitish Kumar on BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar

Must Watch

PT6M21S

PFI पर बैन लगाने की तैयारी, UP के DGP ने केंद्र को भेजी चिठ्ठी