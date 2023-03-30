Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (OUT): Karunya Plus KN-463 Lucky Draw Result ANNOUNCED- Check Full List Of Winners

Today's draw for the Karunya Plus KN 463 lottery is announced. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 30, 2023, is released. Karunya Plus KN 463 Kerala lottery live results begun at 2.55 p.m. on Thursday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Karunya Plus lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 30-03-2023 is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KN-463 outcomes from March 30, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN 463 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PW 845711 (KOZHIKKODE)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PU 102075 (ALAPPUZHA)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PN 308956 PO 245756 PP 709766 PR 608968 PS 608849 PT 683223 PU 345200 PV 127717 PW 360886 PX 898562 PY 201473 PZ 465287

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PN 845711 PO 845711 PP 845711 PR 845711 PS 845711 PT 845711 PU 845711 PV 845711 PX 845711 PY 845711 PZ 845711

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0862 1257 1309 2247 3035 3532 3817 4333 5444 5508 6183 7202 7264 7496 9155 9348 9764 9963

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0257 0334 0542 0839 1528 1633 1711 1714 1984 2022 2325 2500 2969 3029 3630 3707 3750 3803 4011 4209 4691 6046 6759 6986 7251 7304 8443 8686 8784 8970 9238 9456 9587 9942

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-463 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000