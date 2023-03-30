topStoriesenglish2589382
Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (OUT): Karunya Plus KN-463 Lucky Draw Result ANNOUNCED- Check Full List Of Winners

Kerala Lottery Result for KARUNYA PLUS KN 463 (March 30 2023) are out, scroll down to check the complete winners list.

Today's draw for the Karunya Plus KN 463 lottery is announced. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 30, 2023, is released. Karunya Plus KN 463 Kerala lottery live results begun at 2.55 p.m. on Thursday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Karunya Plus lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 30-03-2023 is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KN-463 outcomes from March 30, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN 463 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PW 845711 (KOZHIKKODE)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PU 102075 (ALAPPUZHA)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PN 308956 PO 245756 PP 709766 PR 608968 PS 608849 PT 683223 PU 345200 PV 127717 PW 360886 PX 898562 PY 201473 PZ 465287

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PN 845711 PO 845711 PP 845711 PR 845711 PS 845711 PT 845711 PU 845711 PV 845711 PX 845711 PY 845711 PZ 845711

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0862  1257  1309  2247  3035  3532  3817  4333  5444  5508  6183  7202  7264  7496  9155  9348  9764  9963

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0257  0334  0542  0839  1528  1633  1711  1714  1984  2022  2325  2500  2969  3029  3630  3707  3750  3803  4011  4209  4691  6046  6759  6986  7251  7304  8443  8686  8784  8970  9238  9456  9587  9942

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-463 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

