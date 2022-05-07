हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyber safety

Kerala to include cyber safety in school curriculum

Kerala minister made the announcement while inaugurating the cyber safety training for three lakh mothers, reports IANS. 

Cyber safety would now form a part of the new school curriculum in Kerala, with focus on its effective usage in academic and administrative areas, state Minister for General Education V Sivan Kutty said here on Saturday.

The minister made the announcement while inaugurating the cyber safety training for three lakh mothers through the Little KITEs units in the state`s high schools.

Sivan Kutty also pointed out that the initial plan was to provide training to two lakh mothers as part of the second 100 days programme of the state government, but later it was increased to 3 lakhs.

"Considering the huge appreciation and response for the programme, the cyber safety training would be imparted to 10 lakh beneficiaries including students and mothers," said Sivan Kutty.

The training programme would be conducted in batches of 30 participants each in five sessions which would be completed in three hours, by using the Little KITEs units in 2000 High Schools across the state.

Topics for the training include introduction of new technologies comprising smart phones, internet and its safe usage, safety of passwords such as OTPs and PINs, identifying and preventing fake news, cyber attacks and precautions to be taken while undertaking online transactions and the internet world with infinite scope.

 

Tags:
Cyber safetyCyber securityKeralaschool curriculumCyber crime
