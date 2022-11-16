topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KHATAULI ASSEMBLY BYPOLL

Khatauli Assembly bypoll: Miffed RLD leader Abhishek Chaudhary Gurjar joins BJP after being denied ticket

Abhishek Chaudhary Gurjar, who was the Rashtriya Lok Dal's national spokesperson, joined the BJP at the residence of UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 07:41 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Khatauli Assembly bypoll: Miffed RLD leader Abhishek Chaudhary Gurjar joins BJP after being denied ticket

Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Abhishek Chaudhary Gurjar, who was eying the party ticket from Khatauli seat in the assembly bypoll, joined the BJP on Tuesday. Gurjar, who was the RLD's national spokesperson, joined the BJP at the residence of state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary here.

Sources said Gurjar was upset with the RLD leadership which gave a ticket to former MLA Madan Bhaiya for the Khatauli seat.

The election was necessitated after BJP MLA Vikram Saini was convicted and sentenced by a special court in connection with a case related to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

In the Assembly election held earlier this year, Vikram Saini had defeated the RLD's Rajpal Saini by 16,345 votes.

Madan Bhaiya had fought the last Assembly poll on an RLD ticket from Loni in Ghaziabad but lost to the BJP's sitting MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar.

The BJP has named Rajkumari Saini, wife of Vikram Saini from the Khatauli seat.

BJP state president Chaudhary said his party would be strengthened with the joining of the RLD leader.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final