Kolkata Case: CBI Arrests Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh, Adds Rape-Murder Charge Against Him

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: In a development that could spell further trouble for former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested him and added charges of rape and murder in connection with the rape-murder case of a trainee doctor.

The incident occurred on August 9, when an on-duty doctor was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Ghosh, who is already in judicial custody for a corruption case, now faces additional serious charges.

A policeman has also been arrested in connection with the rape and murder, according to officials. The CBI also accused Ghosh and the cop for allegedly misleading investigators and trying to hide evidence.

Former principal Sandip Ghosh and a police officer allegedly attempted to obstruct the investigation into the rape and murder case, which had caused nationwide outrage. The arrests were made shortly after protesting doctors left Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence without meeting her, following her refusal to allow the live-streaming of their discussion.

On September 10, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sent Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody until September 23 in connection with the financial irregularities case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Ghosh, the former principal, was arrested by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch on September 2. He was being investigated for alleged corruption and financial misconduct at the institution, following an order from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court that directed the CBI to look into the matter.

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh in the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.