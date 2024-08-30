It has been 21 days since the death of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. From the city court to the High Court and then the matter even reached the Supreme Court exposing the mishandling of the heinous rape-murder case by the college as well as the TMC administration. Now, the details of the first three calls made to the victim's parent have been revealed. Shockingly, the parents were informed about the death only in the third call while in the first two calls, they were asked to reach the hospital at the earliest.

As per reports, the victim had a chat with her mother around 11.30 pm the previous night of the unfortunate incident. The victim was killed on the intervening night of August 8 and August 9.

On the morning of August 9, within a span of 30 minutes, three phone calls devastated the lives of the parents of a rape-murder victim. According to their testimony in court, the first call was received at 10:53 am. The caller was identified as the hospital's assistant superintendent. While the timeline provided by the Kolkata Police to the Supreme Court confirms that the official contacted the parents at this time, it does not provide details about the conversation. The police records mention only one call, but three audio recordings reveal that three separate calls were made, with the final one informing the parents of their daughter's death.

In the first call, when the parents asked what had happened to their daughter, they were only told that her condition was bad and were called to reach the hospital soon. The parents were told that only the doctor would be able to tell what happened to her. When they asked about the caller, she said that she was the assistant superintendent and not a doctor. The parent was told that their daughter had been admitted to the emergency.

The second call followed soon after in which a male voice was heard. When the victim's mother asked about her condition, the caller asked them to reach the hospital's chest department HOD first.

In the third call, the parents were informed that their daughter might have died by suicide. This call was made by the same Assistant Superintendent who had initially contacted them. She mentioned that the police were at the hospital and urged the parents to come quickly. Upon hearing the devastating news, the mother broke down in tears.

The way the hospital administration communicated with the victim's parents has been a focal point of scrutiny in both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. In their petition to the high court, the parents claimed they were forced to wait for three hours and suspected that the delay was deliberate.

Kolkata Police, however, disputes this account. According to their timeline, the parents arrived at the hospital at 1 pm and were taken to the seminar hall, where their daughter’s body was located, just 10 minutes later. The courts have also raised concerns about why the hospital administration, under the leadership of then-principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh, did not file a formal police complaint, leaving the police to initiate an unnatural death investigation. An FIR was only registered later that night after the victim's father lodged a formal complaint.