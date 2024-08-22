Supreme Court Condemns 'Inhuman' 36-Hour Shifts for Doctors, Calls For Immediate Reforms

The Supreme Court of India has raised serious concerns about the gruelling working conditions of resident doctors across the country, describing them as "inhuman." During a hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud highlighted the extreme nature of these conditions, where doctors are often required to work shifts lasting 36 to 48 hours. The CJI emphasized the urgent need for reforms, calling the practice unacceptable.

"We are deeply concerned about the inhuman working hours of resident doctors across the country. Some doctors work 36-hour shifts," stated CJI Chandrachud. He further stressed that the newly constituted National Task Force (NTF) must address and regulate these working hours to ensure the well-being of medical professionals.

Task Force to Address Doctors' Working Hours

The Supreme Court recently established a 10-member National Task Force to oversee the streamlining of doctors' on-duty hours and to formulate protocols for their safety. This action was spurred by growing concerns over the exhaustive shifts that resident doctors are subjected to, which the CJI described as not just physically demanding but also "inhuman."

CJI Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, emphasized the necessity for the Task Force to prioritize this issue, urging them to create a more humane work environment for doctors across the country. "36- or 48-hour shifts are just inhuman!" the CJI asserted, underscoring the need for immediate action.

The Supreme Court's remarks were made during the hearing of a suo motu case related to the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the apparent delays and irregularities in the investigation by Kolkata Police, which the bench found deeply troubling.