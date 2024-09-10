Amid ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent appeal for people to "return to Pujo" has triggered widespread backlash. Addressing the media, Banerjee urged citizens to shift their focus back to Durga Puja celebrations, stating, "It has been a month since the incident. I request everyone to return to the festivities and let the CBI ensure justice as soon as possible."

The victim's family, opposition parties, and social activists have sharply criticized these remarks, with many accusing the Chief Minister of being insensitive toward the ongoing grief and public outrage.

'Return to Pujo': Mamata Banerjee's Appeal

Banerjee’s comments came in the wake of persistent protests demanding justice for the victim, which have been continuing for over a month. She acknowledged the protests but emphasized the need for normalcy to return, saying, "If you are out protesting every night, it causes disturbance. Many elderly people are affected, and there are rules against using microphones after 10 PM. We have been lenient, but now, it's time to return to Pujo."

She further stated that the case is now under the purview of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the victim's family deserves justice through a fast-track court. Banerjee also expressed concern that the ongoing unrest was tarnishing Bengal's image globally. "There are WhatsApp groups where people who once lived here and have now left are defaming Bengal," she added.

Victim's Family Responds: 'Insensitive Remarks'

The family of the victim, however, expressed deep disappointment with Banerjee's remarks. The parents, still grappling with the loss of their daughter, questioned the appropriateness of her call for festivities." We celebrated Durga Puja with our daughter, we will not celebrate Durga Puja or any other festival for years to come. Her remarks are insensitive," the parents said, according to a PTI report.

"What about our festivities when we have lost our daughter? Let her bring our daughter back. Would she have said the same if this had happened in her family?" the parents asked, PTI reported.