Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Special IAF Aircraft Brings Back Bodies Of 45 Indian Victims | Top 10 Developments

Kuwait Fire Tragedy: A special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims who lost their lives in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait’s Mangaf has departed for Kochi, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait early Friday morning.

A post on ‘X’ by the Indian embassy in Kuwait said, "A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi," the Indian embassy wrote on X. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities ensuring swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft."

Out of total 45 Indian deceased in the fire incident on Wednesday, at least 23 are the residents of Kerala.

According to news agency ANI, the breakdown of the victims highlights the widespread devastation: seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal.

To ensure the smooth transportation of mortal remains, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Kuwait on Thursday. He visited the hospitals and interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment.

Kuwaiti authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and providing support to the affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest condolences and assured that all possible assistance will be given to those impacted by the tragedy.