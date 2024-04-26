Lashkar-E-Taiba Commander Saifullah Among 2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with a joint team of forces in Sopore. One of the slain terrorists, killed in Nowpora of Sopore, has been identified as Saifullah, the LeT Commander, while the identity of the second individual is still being ascertained.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Bhirdi stated that two terrorists were neutralized in the Nowpora encounter. He confirmed, "As per the documents recovered from the slain, one terrorist has been identified as Saifullah," adding that the identity of the second individual is under verification.

The IGP emphasized that the successful operation demonstrates the vigilance of security forces ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the Kashmir Valley. He asserted, "We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the Lok Sabha polls."

Additionally, the IGP disclosed that arms, ammunition, and incriminating material were recovered from the slain terrorists during the post-gunfight search operation, and the area is currently being cleared.

The anti-terror operation commenced in the Naupora Sopore area yesterday evening around 7 pm following specific intelligence received by the police. Firing ensued as the security forces initiated a search in the area, with the hiding terrorists opening fire on the search party. The operation persisted throughout the night.

This successful operation is deemed a significant achievement in light of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Baramulla. Security forces have heightened their vigilance from the borders to the hinterland and towns to thwart terrorists' attempts to disrupt the elections.