LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan-Sameer Wankhede Chat - 'Beg You... Go Soft On Aryan Khan'

Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan purportedly requested former NCB official Sameer Wankhede 'to go soft on his son' Aryan Khan in the now-dismissed drug case, a court document showed today. The document, filed by Wankhede in Mumbai High Court, shows an alleged chat exchange between him and actor Shah Rukh Khan. As per the chats, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen requesting Wankhede to help him and his family in the case Wankhede was heading in the year 2019. "Please man I beg you, there is nothing from my side that is in vested interest," SRK tells Wankheded as per the chat, adding, "

"Please man don't make him pay for these *** and vested people. I beg you man please. It's a larger thing my son and my family I swear play no part in it. I have even refrained from talking to anyone," Shah Rukh Khan adds.

Closer Look At Shah Rukh Khan - Sameer Wankhede's Alleged Chat

Sameer Wakhede: "Dear Shahrukh it pains my heart too by recent developments. No one is happy and from our side no one deliberately wants to put Aryan in troiuble dear trust me on that. There are certain technicalitties in the law. I have also assurred you that will not allow any rubbish person to spoil his case though they are trying a lot. I know where you are coming from emotionally I would only want to tell you one thing here my dear, just have patience. This is going to be over soon."

Shah Rukh Khan: "Insha Allah. But I honestly feel you made the best effort in your official capacity and I did so too as a father. But sometimes our best is not good enough. Patience is paramount. Thank You. Love SRK"

SRK: God bless you. I have to come personally whenever you say and give a hug to you. Let me please know whenever it's convenient for you. Really I have always had the highest regard for your uprightness and now it has increased manifolds. Big respect. Love srk.

Sameer Wankhede: - Sure deal will catch up. Let this get over soon.

Shah Rukh Khan: Yes, please help me in making it soon. Thanks.

Rs 25 Crore Bribe Allegations At Sameer Wankhede

The CBI has accused Sameer Wankhede and others of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The central probe agency claimed that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore as a bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The agency has claimed that Wankhede owns huge property disproportionate to his known sources of income.