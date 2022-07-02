Leopard spotted in residential area in Maharashtra’s Nashik

New Delhi: A leopard was found in a residential society in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on Saturday (July 2) morning. The two-and-a-half years old leopard was rescued from Nashik's Ashok Nagar after a three-hour-long operation. As per the police, the leopard was spotted in Satpur area around 7 am. "The animal was found in the loft of a bathroom in the premises of a bungalow owned by one Vikas Kale in Rajya Karmchari Vasahat at Ashoknagar in Satpur. On seeing the leopard, Kale immediately informed his neighbour, who contacted the forest department officials," a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The forest department and police reached the spot and conducted a rescue operation.

Nashik, Maharashtra | A 2.5-year-old female leopard was spotted in Nashik's Ashok Nagar this morning. We immediately mobilized our rescue team. We took the help of a veterinary doctor & darted him with a tranquilizer. He would be released by evening: RFO Nashik, Ketan Birari pic.twitter.com/R7ydyqPnd4 July 2, 2022

RFO Nashik, Ketan Birari, said that with the help of a veterinarian the big cat was darted with a tranquilizer. "We immediately mobilized our rescue team. We took the help of a veterinary doctor and darted him with a tranquilizer. He would be released by evening," Bihari said. A heavy police force was deployed during the rescue operation in the area.

In a similar incident, a leopard cub was found roaming in the under-construction towers of AVJ Heights Housing Society in Zeta I, Greater Noida on June 30.

(With agency inputs)