DRUG SMUGGLING

LeT, ISI, D-Company Behind Rs 12,000 Cr Drug Smuggling Busted By NCB & Navy: Report

The intelligence agencies have called it a big cocktail of terrorism which includes numbers of terror outfits and ultras. 

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:12 AM IST|Source: IANS

LeT, ISI, D-Company Behind Rs 12,000 Cr Drug Smuggling Busted By NCB & Navy: Report

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)`s `Operation Samudragupt`, in which the agency seized drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore, has exposed a major terror conspiracy which was hatched by the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Pakistan`s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Dawood Ibrahim's close aide. It was a joint operation between the Indian Navy and the NCB officials in which a Pakistani national was also held from Kochi, Kerala.

The intelligence agencies have called it a big cocktail of terrorism which includes numbers of terror outfits and ultras. The report states that Pakistan is using D-Company, ISI, LeT, and other terrorist organisations to smuggle drugs into India, aiming to cause extensive harm through narcoterrorism and disrupt the country`s stability.

The name of Hazi Ali, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, protected by the ISI, has surfaced during the probe. Hazi Salim`s connection was found with LeT`s terrorist Shazidulla. The report says that Shazidulla has masterminded several terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The sezied Rs 12,000 crore drug indicates that a major portion of this money was being sent to Pakistan through hawala via Dubai route. Subsequently, the funds were used for terrorism financing. The report of intelligence agencies states that Hazi Salim often holds meetings with Commanders of LeT regarding drug trafficking. The intelligence agencies were able to detect one of the audio calls made by Hazi Salim to LeT Commander after which the former gathered information regarding Hazi Salim`s Dubai trips.

One Pakistan national, who was held during the Operation Samudragupt from Kochi, is currently in judicial custody. On Monday, the intelligence agency could question him. 

