LG Anil Baijal appeals people for peace, caution them against fake news and rumours

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has appealed people to restoring peace and maintaining law and order and communal harmony in view of the violence in some parts of Delhi.

He cautioned people to beware of fake news and rumours and not to be part of any crowd. He asked people not to share unverified messages on social media and cautioned them not to post or share instigating messages. Follow the government order and advisory.

He also asked people to inform police about any suspicious activity immediately to Delhi Police control room--100, 112, 011-22829334, 011-22829335.

Since police and other agencies are involved in restoring normalcy, I, therefore, appeal to you to help the police and administration in maintaining peace and harmony, Baijal added.

On Tuesday, Baijal also attended a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting resolved to enhance police-MLA coordination, quell rumour-mongering and reactivate peace committees in various localities of the city.

In his address to the first session of the 7th Delhi Assembly, he appealed people to maintain peace, law and order and communal harmony, and cooperate with security agencies in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).