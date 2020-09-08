Light intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Maharashtra, 5th quake in last four days

An earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter Scale struck west of Nashik in Maharashtra on Tuesday (September 8). According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 103 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra at 10:15 am.

According to data released by NCS, the light intensity earthquake struck at a depth of five kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 10:15:54 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 103km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India," the details stated.

This is the fifth earthquake reported in Maharashtra in last four days. On Monday, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Mumbai. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 102 kms north of Mumbai at 8 am. However, there are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 6:36 am.

Three low-intensity earthquakes had hit regions around Mumbai in a span of around 24 hours on September 4-5.