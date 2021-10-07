Liquor outlets open, temples still shut: BJP slams DMK govt’s ‘anti-spiritual’ decision

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out protests at 12 temples across the state against the government's decision to keep temples closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, owing to COVID-19.

Referring to the decision to keep state-run liquor outlets, public transport, schools, colleges and cinema halls open, while making temples out-of-bounds for devotees, the BJP called it an “anti-people” and “anti-spiritual” move of the MK Stalin-led DMK government.

TN BJP President K Annamalai and TN youth wing President Vinoj P Selvam led the protest at the Sri Kalikambal temple in Chennai’s Harbour constituency. Significantly, it is the same constituency that voted DMK HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu to power. The administration and management of Hindu temples come under the domain of the HR&CE department.

“When TASMC (state-run) liquor outlets, theatres, entertainment and commercial centres are open, why not places of worship? We will totally oppose it. They are forcing their ‘No God’ ideology through the back door!” Annamalai tweeted. He gave an ultimatum to the DMK government saying that they have 10 days to change their mind, failing which, the BJP would have to conduct further intensified protests to oppose the “false ideology” of the DMK.

“Cinema theaters are air-conditioned spaces, all temples are open spaces. COVID-19 spreads in closed AC halls, rather than open spaces. But the Chief Minister’s son and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin is tweeting and encouraging people to visit cinema halls. The reasons for COVID-19 spread is not being mentioned against cinema halls, but is being applied for temples, mosques and churches,” Annamalai questioned.

BJP leaders and cadre held protests outside temples situated in districts such as Nagercoil, Tiruchendur, Madurai, Rameshwaram, Palanai, Namakal, Srirangam, Chidambaram, Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore and Chennai. Former BJP MP Pon Radhakrishnan led the protests in Madurai, while BJP MLA from Coimbatore South Constituency Vanathi Srinivasan protested in Coimbatore.

On Wednesday, the BJP had also condemned and shared images of how the DMK government had shut all temples tanks, where devotees had gathered to perform rituals on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’. People were also seen “helplessly” performing the rituals on the adjoining streets, as temple tanks and the designated areas for performing rituals remained out of bounds for public.

