Liquor shops, malls and markets to re-open in Delhi from today, check timings

New Delhi: As part of the Delhi government's unlocking national capital in a phased manner, the liquor shops, malls and markets will re-open from Monday (June 7, 2021).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various relaxations including the opening of markets, malls and standalone shops in Delhi from Monday.

Liquor stores, malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) can open between 10 AM to 8 PM on an odd-even basis, ie, shops can open on alternate days depending on their shop number. However, shops selling essential goods including educational books and stationary shops, fan shops in malls, markets and market complexes, are permitted to open on all days without the restriction of timings.

A senior Delhi government official said that teams will be deployed to ensure that all COVID-related protocols are followed.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order dated June 5 had directed that all COVID-appropriate behaviour, including the use of face mask and social distancing, should be maintained at all the malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops, and neighbourhood shops.

"If the norms of COVID-appropriate behaviour are not maintained by any shop, then it will be liable to be closed and its owner may face prosecution under relevant laws," the order read.

The alcoholic beverages industry has welcomed the reopening of liquor shops in Delhi, saying it was vital for revenue generation.

"I feel there should be more clarity on the odd-even rule since there are standalone shops. But the first thing is reopening the shops and the ease of availability to the customers."

"I'd also say the instructions should be made clear to all the shops about social distancing and other guidelines," said Vinod Giri, director-general of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies.

The liquor shops, malls and markets have been shut in Delhi since the lockdown was announced by Arvind Kejriwal on April 19.

