Ayodhya verdict live updates: Section 144 imposed across UP as SC gears up for historic judgement

9 November 2019, 08:27 AM
In view of the Supreme Court verdict in the most sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing to the countrymen, said that the decision will not be a victory or defeat of anyone.
Taking to Twitter, he said, " "Whatever decision SC delivers in #Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity & goodwill of India."
9 November 2019, 08:24 AM
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has advised private schools to remain closed tomorrow, citing "potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict." All government schools and many private schools are already closed on account of it being a second Saturday.
There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tmrw morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tmrw.
9 November 2019, 08:24 AM
Section 144 (prohibits an assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in all 10 districts of Jammu. All private as well as government schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow on the day of the Ayodhya verdict.
9 November 2019, 08:23 AM
Section 144 has been imposed in entire Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the verdict. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to maintain peace and not spread rumours.
Section 144 has been declared across Bengaluru from 6 am tomorrow until Sunday midnight. Sale of liquor has also been banned for 48 hours starting tomorrow amid beefed up security with 50 Platoons of KSRP and 30 platoons of CAR in the city ahead of Ayodhya verdict.
9 November 2019, 08:19 AM
Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as SC is all set to deliver its verdict in the much-anticipated Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday.