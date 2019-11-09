Ayodhya verdict live updates: Section 144 imposed across UP as SC gears up for historic judgement

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce the politically-sensitive verdict in 70-year-old Ayodhya's Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday at 10:30 am.

A five-judge Constitution bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, will rule on appeals against the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres between Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.

As the nation braces for India’s most significant and sensitive litigation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for calm, while saying that the judgment “will not be anyone’s loss or victory”.

Section 144, which prohibits a gathering of more than four people, has been imposed across the states of Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the verdict. Further, all schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as a precautionary measure when the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh government has declared holidays for all schools and colleges in the state starting from November 9 to 11 in view of safety concerns.

You can watch the live streaming of the much-anticipated verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case here.

Here are the live updates:

Live TV