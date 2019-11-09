close

Ayodhya verdict live updates: Section 144 imposed across UP as SC gears up for historic judgement

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 08:27
Comments |

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce the politically-sensitive verdict in 70-year-old Ayodhya's Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday at 10:30 am. 

A five-judge Constitution bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, will rule on appeals against the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres between Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.

As the nation braces for India’s most significant and sensitive litigation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for calm, while saying that the judgment “will not be anyone’s loss or victory”.

Section 144, which prohibits a gathering of more than four people, has been imposed across the states of Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the verdict. Further, all schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as a precautionary measure when the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh government has declared holidays for all schools and colleges in the state starting from November 9 to 11 in view of safety concerns. 

You can watch the live streaming of the much-anticipated verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case here.

Here are the live updates:

9 November 2019, 08:27 AM

In view of the Supreme Court verdict in the most sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing to the countrymen, said that the decision will not be a victory or defeat of anyone. 

Taking to Twitter, he said, " "Whatever decision SC delivers in #Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity & goodwill of India."

9 November 2019, 08:24 AM

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has advised private schools to remain closed tomorrow, citing "potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict." All government schools and many private schools are already closed on account of it being a second Saturday.

9 November 2019, 08:24 AM

Section 144 (prohibits an assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in all 10 districts of Jammu. All private as well as government schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow on the day of the Ayodhya verdict. 

9 November 2019, 08:23 AM

Section 144 has been imposed in entire Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the verdict. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to maintain peace and not spread rumours.

Section 144 has been declared across Bengaluru from 6 am tomorrow until Sunday midnight. Sale of liquor has also been banned for 48 hours starting tomorrow amid beefed up security with 50 Platoons of KSRP and 30 platoons of CAR in the city ahead of Ayodhya verdict.

9 November 2019, 08:19 AM

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as SC is all set to deliver its verdict in the much-anticipated Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday.

