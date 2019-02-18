हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat Bandh live updates: Traders shut markets nationwide on Monday to express solidarity with Pulwama martyrs' families

During the Bharat bandh, traders would observe a day-long fast and take out a tribute march in their respective states. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 18, 2019 - 07:07
All wholesale and retail markets will remain closed on Monday in several parts of the country as traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nation-wide bandh to express solidarity with the families of Pulwama martyrs. CAIT said commercial markets will remain closed and there will be no business activity. 

During the bandh, traders would observe a day-long fast and take out a tribute march in their respective states. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the body is planning to organise substantial financial assistance which will be directly given by traders to the families of martyrs. The bandh will be observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir among other states. During the 'peaceful' bandh, only business establishments will remain closed and essential items and public transport will operate. 

CAIT also announced that they would launch a campaign to boycott Chinese goods. "In the wake of China supporting Pakistan, the CAIT has decided to launch a national campaign to boycott Chinese goods," the traders' body said. 

18 February 2019, 07:03 AM

During the bandh on Sunday in Kashmir, shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar. Public transport was off the roads and cabs and auto-rickshaws also largely stayed away.
However, private cars were seen plying in many areas. The bandh also reportedly affected the weekly flea market as no vendor put up a stall on the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through the city centre Lal Chowk.

18 February 2019, 07:02 AM

On Sunday, a valley-wide bandh was called by trade bodies in Kashmir over the alleged harassment and attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the state. The Kashmir bandh call was supported by major trade bodies like the Kashmir Economic Alliance and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation as well as transporters' associations.

18 February 2019, 07:00 AM

CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that during the bandh, traders will keep a day-long fast and will take out tribute march and candlelight march in their respective states.

18 February 2019, 07:00 AM

In Delhi, prominent markets including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Chawri Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar etc will remain closed on Monday.

