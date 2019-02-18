Bharat Bandh live updates: Traders shut markets nationwide on Monday to express solidarity with Pulwama martyrs' families

All wholesale and retail markets will remain closed on Monday in several parts of the country as traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nation-wide bandh to express solidarity with the families of Pulwama martyrs. CAIT said commercial markets will remain closed and there will be no business activity.

During the bandh, traders would observe a day-long fast and take out a tribute march in their respective states. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the body is planning to organise substantial financial assistance which will be directly given by traders to the families of martyrs. The bandh will be observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir among other states. During the 'peaceful' bandh, only business establishments will remain closed and essential items and public transport will operate.

CAIT also announced that they would launch a campaign to boycott Chinese goods. "In the wake of China supporting Pakistan, the CAIT has decided to launch a national campaign to boycott Chinese goods," the traders' body said.