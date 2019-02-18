Bharat Bandh live updates: Traders shut markets nationwide on Monday to express solidarity with Pulwama martyrs' families

18 February 2019, 07:03 AM
During the bandh on Sunday in Kashmir, shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar. Public transport was off the roads and cabs and auto-rickshaws also largely stayed away.
However, private cars were seen plying in many areas. The bandh also reportedly affected the weekly flea market as no vendor put up a stall on the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through the city centre Lal Chowk.
18 February 2019, 07:02 AM
On Sunday, a valley-wide bandh was called by trade bodies in Kashmir over the alleged harassment and attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the state. The Kashmir bandh call was supported by major trade bodies like the Kashmir Economic Alliance and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation as well as transporters' associations.
18 February 2019, 07:00 AM
CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that during the bandh, traders will keep a day-long fast and will take out tribute march and candlelight march in their respective states.
18 February 2019, 07:00 AM
In Delhi, prominent markets including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Chawri Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar etc will remain closed on Monday.