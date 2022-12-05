Delhi MCD Election (Chunav) 2022 Exit Polls Result LIVE Updates - Arvind Kejriwal's AAP set win civic body with THUMPING MAJORITY

Delhi MCD Election Exit Polls LIVE UPDATES: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is all set win Delhi MCD elections with thumping majority, Zee News' Exit Poll has predicted today. As per the poll, AAP will end BJP's three-time winning streak at Delhi Municipal Corporation Election in 2022. The Aam Aadmi Party is all set to win anything between 134-146 wards, BJP will go down to 82-94 wards, while the Congress will win 8-14. The high stake Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls took place today - witnessing a lower turnout of voters compared to the 2017 polls with around 50 per cent of the electorates exercising their franchisee, officials said.

The election officials, citing data available till 5.30 p.m., said around 50 per turnout was recorded, adding the final figures would be known later. The turnout in the 2017 civic body elections was 54 per cent. A total of 13,638 polling centres were set up for the polling on Sunday. The polling had started on Sunday morning at 8 pm. It went on peacefully till its conclusion at 5 pm.

The results would be announced on December 7.

Howevever, Zee News has made a detailed survey to analyse the mood of the voters in the capital city. While the Aam Aadmi Party is exuding confidence of winning the electuion confortably this time, the BJP, led by state chief Aadesh Gupta, also makes the same claim of retaining the MCD once again. The Congress which is expecting to bag more wards this time compared to 2017 civic body elections have fielded 247 hopefuls.

LIVE UPDATES: Delhi MCD Elections Exit Polls - AAP vs Congress vs BJP