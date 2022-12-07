LIVE Coverage | Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP or Congress, who will win state on December 8?

Himachal Assembly Election 2022 results: On December 8, 2022, it will be revealed whether Himachal Pradesh's voters have bucked the anti-incumbency trend and re-elected BJP, the ruling party, or have selected a new party. If we go by the expected trends, tradition, and what has happened since 1985, it should be Congress' turn to form the next government. But most of the exit polls, have predicted an edge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and therefore experts and voters are both keenly waiting for the results of a contest that is likely to be a closely fought one. Of 55 lakh voters in the state, over 75 per cent exercised their franchise in the November 12 election to elect its 68-member assembly and government. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates. Congress hopes to change the last election's trend this year.

