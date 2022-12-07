LIVE Coverage | Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP or Congress, who will win state on December 8?
Himachal Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Key constituencies include Seraj from where Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is contesting again. Congress has put up Chetram Thakur who had contested from the seat last time also. Haroli and Shimla are the other two key constituencies.
- Of 55 lakh voters in the state, over 75 per cent exercised their franchise in the November 12 election
- A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election
- In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won 44 seats and the Congress 21
Himachal Assembly Election 2022 results: On December 8, 2022, it will be revealed whether Himachal Pradesh's voters have bucked the anti-incumbency trend and re-elected BJP, the ruling party, or have selected a new party. If we go by the expected trends, tradition, and what has happened since 1985, it should be Congress' turn to form the next government. But most of the exit polls, have predicted an edge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and therefore experts and voters are both keenly waiting for the results of a contest that is likely to be a closely fought one. Of 55 lakh voters in the state, over 75 per cent exercised their franchise in the November 12 election to elect its 68-member assembly and government. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates. Congress hopes to change the last election's trend this year.
Himachal poll result: Before the big day, Congress expels 30 'office bearers', mostly from Shimla district
A day ahead of the counting for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress has expelled 30 party "office-bearers" from the primary membership for six years for "anti-party activities". Those expelled include vice presidents and former vice presidents of Shimla (Rural) district committee of the party and a general secretary of NSUI.
Himachal Assembly Election: Election Commission gear up for result day
There will be 68 counting halls in 59 locations across Himachal Pradesh. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements. He said teams of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure a smooth counting process.
Himachal poll results: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am on December 8
The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh polls along Gujarat polls and six assembly and one Lok Sabha by-elections will commence at 8 am on Thursday (December 8, 2022) with prohibitory orders in place around counting halls to ensure peace and tranquility. According to the Election Commission, the counting of votes will take place at a total of 116 counting centres in Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Election Results: Will Congress benefit from AAP's muted campaign?
Unlike Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh saw a muted campaign by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. AAP's low-key campaign and its former state in-charge Satyendar Jain lodged in Tihar jail made the Congress upbeat and the party has insisted that its vote share will only improve.
Himachal Poll Results: Congress confident of victory
The Congress has been confident of its victory, saying the voters will decide on the fundamental issues of price rise, joblessness, the old pension scheme, and other challenges of life and livelihood the state residents have been facing.
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Will women-power tilt it in BJP's favour?
The BJP's campaign in Himachal saw an exclusive focus on women and youth, with the party rolling out a standalone manifesto for women for the first time in the state's history. A higher women turnout has of late favoured the BJP, as seen in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the party hoping that similar trends will hold in Himachal Pradesh. Women voter turnout in Himachal has surpassed men's since 1998.
