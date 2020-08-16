LIVE: Karnataka reports highest single-day spike of 8,818 new COVID-19 cases

Today marks the second death anniversary of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and several top leaders including the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the iconic leader.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and PM Narendra Modi visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday morning and paid floral tribute to the veteran BJP leader.

In other news, Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine near Katra is scheduled to start from Sunday (August 16) with a cap of only 2,000 pilgrims during the first week. Of the 2,000 pilgrims, 1900 will be from Jammu and Kashmir and inly 100 people from outside the Union Territory to take part in the holy Yatra. According to government, the situation will be reviewed after a week and the decision will be taken accordingly.

On Saturday, one of the world’s best ‘last ball finishers’ and probably the greatest wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket, leaving millions of his fans across the globe in a state of shock and utter disbelief.

