LIVE: Madhya Pradesh reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, who was appointed as Election Commissioner on Friday following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa, will take charge of the office on September 1.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 09:38
Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, who was appointed as Election Commissioner on Friday following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa, will take charge of the office on September 1.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people and wished joy and prosperity everywhere. Arti was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today. However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to COVID-19. According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

In other news, China has told Pakistan that it opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation after Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi of his country’s concerns regarding the situation in the Indian state.

Follow Zee news live blog for all news updates

22 August 2020, 09:38 AM

A high tide of 4.67 meters expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm today. Across the city, generally cloudy sky expected with moderate rain; heavy rainfall at isolated places: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

22 August 2020, 09:37 AM

Total number of samples tested up to August 21 is 3,44,91,073 including 10,23,836 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

22 August 2020, 09:04 AM

Ram Vilas Paswan calls out pharma company for flouting labelling, packaging norms; distributor booked. (Read here)

22 August 2020, 09:03 AM

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative after a brief encounter near Ring Road in the national capital on late Friday (August 21). The police recovered an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. (Read full story here)

22 August 2020, 09:02 AM

Delhi recorded 1,250 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.58 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,270, authorities said.
Thirteen fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. (PTI input)

22 August 2020, 09:01 AM

As many as 1,147 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths were reported in the state, according to the Madhya Pradesh Health Department.The total number of cases now stands at 50,640 including 10,928 active cases, 38,527 recoveries and 1,185 deaths. (ANI input)

