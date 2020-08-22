LIVE: Madhya Pradesh reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases

22 August 2020, 09:38 AM
A high tide of 4.67 meters expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm today. Across the city, generally cloudy sky expected with moderate rain; heavy rainfall at isolated places: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
22 August 2020, 09:37 AM
Total number of samples tested up to August 21 is 3,44,91,073 including 10,23,836 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
22 August 2020, 09:04 AM
Ram Vilas Paswan calls out pharma company for flouting labelling, packaging norms; distributor booked. (Read here)
22 August 2020, 09:03 AM
The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative after a brief encounter near Ring Road in the national capital on late Friday (August 21). The police recovered an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. (Read full story here)
22 August 2020, 09:02 AM
Delhi recorded 1,250 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.58 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,270, authorities said.
Thirteen fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. (PTI input)
22 August 2020, 09:01 AM
As many as 1,147 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths were reported in the state, according to the Madhya Pradesh Health Department.The total number of cases now stands at 50,640 including 10,928 active cases, 38,527 recoveries and 1,185 deaths. (ANI input)