LIVE: Madhya Pradesh reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, who was appointed as Election Commissioner on Friday following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa, will take charge of the office on September 1.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people and wished joy and prosperity everywhere. Arti was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today. However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to COVID-19. According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

In other news, China has told Pakistan that it opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation after Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi of his country’s concerns regarding the situation in the Indian state.

