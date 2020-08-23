LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 30 lakh mark; death toll at 56,706

23 August 2020, 09:32 AM
India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated & 56,706 deaths: Ministry of Health
23 August 2020, 09:18 AM
Jharkhand's COVID19 tally mounts to 29,103 as 907 more people test positive, 13 fatalities push death toll from disease to 310; number of active cases stands at 9,607.
23 August 2020, 09:01 AM
A regulatory body for private hospitals of West Bengal on Saturday directed the medical establishments to provide discounts to patients on medicines and reduce bed charges so that the cost of treatment comes down. The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission issued a number of advisories to private hospitals after receiving complaints of inflated bills, especially from COVID-19 patients. (PTI input)