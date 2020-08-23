LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 30 lakh mark; death toll at 56,706

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 23) held a meeting with senior ministers and officials to formulate strategy and policies regarding ways to boost plastic toys manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. PM Modi said that plastic toys manufacturing clusters should be developed, promoted through innovative and creative methods.

In other news, two persons were injured when a huge concrete slab of an under-construction flyover fell on Gurugram's Sohna road on Saturday night, police said.

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tested coronavirus positive on Sunday (August 23). He shared the news on his official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India surged to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated and 56,706 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

