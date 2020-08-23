हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 30 lakh mark; death toll at 56,706

Follow news updates here.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 09:35
Comments |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 23) held a meeting with senior ministers and officials to formulate strategy and policies regarding ways to boost plastic toys manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. PM Modi said that plastic toys manufacturing clusters should be developed, promoted through innovative and creative methods.

In other news, two persons were injured when a huge concrete slab of an under-construction flyover fell on Gurugram's Sohna road on Saturday night, police said.

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tested coronavirus positive on Sunday (August 23). He shared the news on his official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India surged to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated and 56,706 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates:

 

23 August 2020, 09:32 AM

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated & 56,706 deaths: Ministry of Health

23 August 2020, 09:18 AM

Jharkhand's COVID19 tally mounts to 29,103 as 907 more people test positive, 13 fatalities push death toll from disease to 310; number of active cases stands at 9,607. 

23 August 2020, 09:01 AM

A regulatory body for private hospitals of West Bengal on Saturday directed the medical establishments to provide discounts to patients on medicines and reduce bed charges so that the cost of treatment comes down. The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission issued a number of advisories to private hospitals after receiving complaints of inflated bills, especially from COVID-19 patients. (PTI input)

