LIVE: Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 19218 COVID cases, the total rises to 863062

5 September 2020, 10:32 AM
Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 19,218 new cases, the total cases in the state now stand at 8,63,062.
5 September 2020, 09:42 AM
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 40 lakh with single-day spike of 86,432 new cases and 1,089 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 discharged patients and 69,561 deaths: Union Ministry of Health
5 September 2020, 09:38 AM
Trump also stated that he has very good relations with PM Modi. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of mine and is a great leader," Trump said on Friday. "Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he is doing a very good job. It's nothing easy but he is doing a very good job. You have got a great leader and you have got a great person," he told reporters at a media briefing here. Read more here
5 September 2020, 09:36 AM
Prayers offered at Kolkata's 'The Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity' on Mother Teresa's death anniversary today. (ANI)