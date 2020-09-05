LIVE: Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 19218 COVID cases, the total rises to 863062

New Delhi: On the occasssion of Teachers' Day in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank extended greetings on Teachers` Day, expressed their gratitude for their hardwork and contribution in nation building.

In other news, US President Donald Trump on Friday (September 4) highlighted the relationship he developed with Indian Americans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he thinks that Indian-Americans would vote for him in the November 3 presidential election. "We have great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump," the US President said.

Meanwhile, India reported a single-day spike of 83,341 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its tally to 3.94 million as per the Ministry of Health data. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

