LIVE: Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 19218 COVID cases, the total rises to 863062

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 5, 2020 - 10:33
Comments |

New Delhi: On the occasssion of Teachers' Day in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank extended greetings on Teachers` Day, expressed their gratitude for their hardwork and contribution in nation building.

In other news, US President Donald Trump on Friday (September 4) highlighted the relationship he developed with Indian Americans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he thinks that Indian-Americans would vote for him in the November 3 presidential election. "We have great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump," the US President said.

Meanwhile, India reported a single-day spike of 83,341 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its tally to 3.94 million as per the Ministry of Health data. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

5 September 2020, 10:32 AM

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 19,218 new cases, the total cases in the state now stand at  8,63,062. 

5 September 2020, 09:42 AM

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 40 lakh with single-day spike of 86,432 new cases and 1,089 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 discharged patients and 69,561 deaths: Union Ministry of Health

5 September 2020, 09:38 AM

Trump also stated that he has very good relations with PM Modi. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of mine and is a great leader," Trump said on Friday. "Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he is doing a very good job. It's nothing easy but he is doing a very good job. You have got a great leader and you have got a great person," he told reporters at a media briefing here. Read more here

5 September 2020, 09:36 AM

Prayers offered at Kolkata's 'The Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity' on Mother Teresa's death anniversary today. (ANI)

  • 40,23,179Confirmed
  • 69,561Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

