LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Assam today

14 March 2021, 07:55 AM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra, after which she will address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon.
14 March 2021, 07:29 AM
The Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath around 12:25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur at 01:40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3:05 pm in Assam today.
14 March 2021, 07:25 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the public in Margarita at 12:30 pm and at Nazira at 2 pm Assam.