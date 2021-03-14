LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Assam today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in poll-bound Assam on Sunday (March 14) to campaign for the upcoming elections.

The Home Minister will address the people in Margarita around 12:30 pm and at Nazira at 2 pm. Later on in the evening, he will hold a roadshow in Kharagpur at 5:15 pm.

In another update, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee likely to release the party manifesto today as March 14 is observed as 'Nandigram Day' in commemoration of the 2007 police firing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address three public meetings in the poll-bound state of Assam. According to the official Twitter handle of the personal website of Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath around 12:25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur around 01:40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3:05 pm in Assam today.

