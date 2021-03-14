हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Assam today

Later on in the evening, Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Kharagpur at 5:15 pm.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 14, 2021 - 08:12
Comments |
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in poll-bound Assam on Sunday (March 14) to campaign for the upcoming elections.

The Home Minister will address the people in Margarita around 12:30 pm and at Nazira at 2 pm. Later on in the evening, he will hold a roadshow in Kharagpur at 5:15 pm.

In another update, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee likely to release the party manifesto today as March 14 is observed as 'Nandigram Day' in commemoration of the 2007 police firing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address three public meetings in the poll-bound state of Assam. According to the official Twitter handle of the personal website of Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath around 12:25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur around 01:40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3:05 pm in Assam today.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates.
 

Live TV

 

14 March 2021, 07:55 AM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra, after which she will address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon.

14 March 2021, 07:29 AM

The Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath around 12:25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur at 01:40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3:05 pm in Assam today.

14 March 2021, 07:25 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the public in Margarita at 12:30 pm and at Nazira at 2 pm Assam.

Must Watch

PT2M

West Bengal Election 2021: Our target is to defeat BJP, says Rakesh Tikait