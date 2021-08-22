LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays last respect to late Kalyan Singh in Lucknow

22 August 2021, 10:50 AM
India: Paying rich tributes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, veteran BJP leader L K Advani said on Sunday that his commitment, drive and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength for his party and others who eagerly waited to see the realisation of their dream of a grand Ram temple.
"I cherish my many special memories with him during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. His commitment, drive and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength not only for my party, the BJP, but for scores of Indians who were eagerly waiting to see the realisation of their dream of a grand temple of Lord Ram at Ram Janambhoomi," Advani said.
22 August 2021, 10:35 AM
India: 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, arrive at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad from Kabul, onboard Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.
#WATCH | 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, arrive at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad from Kabul, onboard Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft
Passengers are yet to come out of the airport as they will first undergo the #COVID19 RT-PCR test.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/x7At7oB8YK
— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021
22 August 2021, 10:35 AM
India: "Kalyan Singh's demise has caused irreparable damage. We shared an old relationship. I've known him since I was elected as MLA in 1977 when he became UP Health Minister. It's difficult to decide whether he was a leader, big brother or friend, said Defence Min Rajnath Singh.
22 August 2021, 10:34 AM
Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light intensity rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Sunday. "Thunderstorms with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Khekra, Bagpath and Loni-Dehat (U.P) during the next 2 hours," tweeted IMD around 8.55 am.
"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Rajound, Safidon, Jind, Gannaur (Haryana) and Baraut, Noida (U.P) during the next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.
22 August 2021, 10:28 AM
Uttar Pradesh: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays his respects to late former CM Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence in Lucknow.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays his respects to late former CM Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/36oRxlFCRR
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2021
22 August 2021, 10:28 AM
India: India reports 30,948 new #COVID19 cases, 38,487 recoveries and 403 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,24,24,234
Total recoveries: 3,16,36,469
Active cases: 3,53,398
Death toll: 4,34,367