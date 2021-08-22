हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays last respect to late Kalyan Singh in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid last respects to the late Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence in Lucknow.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 22, 2021 - 10:50
Comments |
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders are expected to pay their last respects to former Chief Minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who died on Saturday in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89. On Sunday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his last respects to the late Kalyan Singh at his residence. 

In other developments, India evacuated 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul on Sunday (August 22, 2021) in a military transport aircraft of the IAF amid the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital city following its takeover by the Taliban a week back.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders extended greetings to people on Rakshabandhan.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

Live TV

22 August 2021, 10:50 AM

India: Paying rich tributes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, veteran BJP leader L K Advani said on Sunday that his commitment, drive and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength for his party and others who eagerly waited to see the realisation of their dream of a grand Ram temple.

"I cherish my many special memories with him during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. His commitment, drive and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength not only for my party, the BJP, but for scores of Indians who were eagerly waiting to see the realisation of their dream of a grand temple of Lord Ram at Ram Janambhoomi," Advani said.

22 August 2021, 10:35 AM

India: 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, arrive at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad from Kabul, onboard Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.

22 August 2021, 10:35 AM

India: "Kalyan Singh's demise has caused irreparable damage. We shared an old relationship. I've known him since I was elected as MLA in 1977 when he became UP Health Minister. It's difficult to decide whether he was a leader, big brother or friend, said Defence Min Rajnath Singh.

22 August 2021, 10:34 AM

Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light intensity rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Sunday. "Thunderstorms with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Khekra, Bagpath and Loni-Dehat (U.P) during the next 2 hours," tweeted IMD around 8.55 am.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Rajound, Safidon, Jind, Gannaur (Haryana) and Baraut, Noida (U.P) during the next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

22 August 2021, 10:28 AM

Uttar Pradesh: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays his respects to late former CM Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence in Lucknow.

22 August 2021, 10:28 AM

India: India reports 30,948 new #COVID19 cases, 38,487 recoveries and 403 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,24,24,234
Total recoveries: 3,16,36,469
Active cases: 3,53,398
Death toll: 4,34,367

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day