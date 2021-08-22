LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays last respect to late Kalyan Singh in Lucknow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders are expected to pay their last respects to former Chief Minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who died on Saturday in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89. On Sunday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his last respects to the late Kalyan Singh at his residence.

In other developments, India evacuated 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul on Sunday (August 22, 2021) in a military transport aircraft of the IAF amid the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital city following its takeover by the Taliban a week back.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders extended greetings to people on Rakshabandhan.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

Live TV