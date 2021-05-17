LIVE: Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

New Delhi: Over 1.5 lakh people were evacuated from low-lying areas along India's western coast as a powerful Cyclone Tauktae is expected to make landfall in Gujarat by Monday (May 17, 2021) evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest notification on Tauktae, it has now become a “very severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to intensify even further in the next 24 hours before making the landfall in Gujarat.

India's fight against COVID-19 will get stronger as the country will be releasing the first batch of the anti-COVID-19 drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) today (May 17, 2021). It will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh's office said that the defence minister will release the first batch via video conferencing facility at 10.30 AM.

Amid the huge demand for the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is likely to take a call on the issue today (May 17, 2021). The Education Minister is scheduled to hold a crucial meet with State Education Secretaries at 11 AM.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates:

