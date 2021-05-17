LIVE: Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

17 May 2021, 10:41 AM
Cyclone Tauktae: 536 instances of structural damages (house collapse, roof collapse, pole uprooting) reported in Sindhudurg, 61 in Ratnagiri and 2 each in Raigad and Thane districts till last night.
17 May 2021, 10:37 AM
Cyclone Tauktae: Moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri during the next 3 hours: IMD.
Mumbai | Heavy rain & gusty winds were seen in view of Cyclone Tauktae
17 May 2021, 10:35 AM
Cyclone Tauktae: Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai will be closed to commute till further update. Take alternate routes: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
17 May 2021, 10:32 AM
CBSE: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to meet with all Vice Chancellor's of Central University virtually tomorrow to review the online education in COVID19 Pandemic and Planning and Implementation of NEP-2020.
17 May 2021, 10:30 AM
Cyclone Tauktae: Due to cyclone alert, Mumbai Airport operations need to be closed from 1100 hours to 1400 hours of 17th May.
17 May 2021, 10:11 AM
Gujarat: Gujarat will experience light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely to commence over coastal districts of Saurashtra from today afternoon, with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch, Diu and southern most Gujarat region with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on 17th and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Saurashtra & Kutch and Diu & south Gujarat region with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) at isolated places on 18th May.
17 May 2021, 10:08 AM
Cyclone Tauktae: It is very likely to move north-north-westwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of 17th& cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during early hours of 18th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.
17 May 2021, 09:55 AM
Jammu & Kashmir: State Govt provides free COVID care kit to COVID-19 infected patients in home isolation. "We're providing oximeter, medicines including vitamins to COVID positive patient at home. It is an attempt to support people fighting coronavirus," says Tehsildar- Bahu.
17 May 2021, 09:54 AM
Cyclone Tauktae: People living on coastal areas of Malia in Junagadh were evacuated on May 16. Inspecting arrangements,Collector Sourabh Pardhi said,"Over 1200 people evacuated. All precautionary measures are being taken with food & shelter arrangements in place."
17 May 2021, 09:52 AM
Cyclone Tauktae: IFB Jesus stranded 35 NM off Kochi India Coast Guard ship Aryaman rescued Boat with 12 crew. Boat was taken under tow by ICG ship braving rough seas and brought to Kochi on 16 May. All crew members are safe: Indian Coast Guard.
17 May 2021, 09:48 AM
Very severe cyclonic storm is likely to move north-northwestward & reach Gujarat coast in evening hrs & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva during night as the storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph: Meteorological Centre, Ahmedabad.
17 May 2021, 09:42 AM
India reports 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases, 3,78,741 discharges and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,49,65,463
Total discharges: 2,11,74,076
Death toll: 2,74,390
Active cases: 35,16,997
Total vaccination: 18,29,26,460