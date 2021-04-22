हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal assembly election 2021 Live: Polling underway, fate of 306 candidates to be decided

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 22, 2021 - 07:11
Comments |
Picture credit: ANI

Kolkata: Over one crore voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 306 candidates on Thursday (April 22). 43 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the sixth phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

Both the TMC and the BJP parties have pitched hard to gain the confidence of the Matua community, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia.

Apart from these constituencies, elections will be held in nine seats in Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman.

The political fate of film director Raj Chakraborty and actor Koushani Mukherjee, who are the TMC's candidates from the Barrackpore and the Krishnanagar North constituencies respectively, will also be decided in this phase.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates!

Live TV

 

22 April 2021, 06:55 AM

See pictures of the preparations at a polling booth in Mongalkote constituency, ahead of voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 today.

 

22 April 2021, 06:54 AM

People step out to vote in the Jagatdal constituency.

 

22 April 2021, 06:54 AM

Preparations underway at a polling booth in Kanchrapara, ahead of voting for the sixth phase of the state assembly today.

 

22 April 2021, 06:53 AM

A mock poll was conducted by the election officials at a pink polling booth in Raiganj.

 

22 April 2021, 06:52 AM

Preparations underway at a polling booth in Jagatdal constituency, ahead of voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 today. Polling will begin at 7 am.

 

