West Bengal assembly election 2021 Live: Polling underway, fate of 306 candidates to be decided

Kolkata: Over one crore voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 306 candidates on Thursday (April 22). 43 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the sixth phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

Both the TMC and the BJP parties have pitched hard to gain the confidence of the Matua community, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia.

Apart from these constituencies, elections will be held in nine seats in Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman.

The political fate of film director Raj Chakraborty and actor Koushani Mukherjee, who are the TMC's candidates from the Barrackpore and the Krishnanagar North constituencies respectively, will also be decided in this phase.

