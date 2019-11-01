Live: EC to announce Jharkhand assembly election 2019 schedule shortly

1 November 2019, 15:28 PM
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has expressed hope that his party will win at least 65 seats in the upcoming assembly election.
1 November 2019, 15:26 PM
JMM was the largest opposition party in the state with 17 seats, JVM(P) won 8 and Congress managed only 6 seats.
1 November 2019, 15:25 PM
The BJP had won 37 seats, and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) could win five.
1 November 2019, 15:25 PM
In the last assembly election in Jharkhand, Raghuvar Das of the BJP was sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 28, 2014.