JNU LIVE: This statue of Swami Vivekananda should inspire India to progress with vision of youth-led development, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. A statement released by the university earlier read that PM Modi through video conferencing will unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the campus at 6:30 pm.

PM Modi also shared his thoughts on the occasion. He tweeted, "At 6:30 this evening, will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and share my thoughts on the occasion. The programme will be held via video conferencing. I look forward to the programme this evening."

The unveiling of the statue was preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda. "Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture and its industrious spirit," the JNU Vice-Chancellor said in a statement.

Here are the live updates: