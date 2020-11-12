JNU LIVE: This statue of Swami Vivekananda should inspire India to progress with vision of youth-led development, says PM Narendra Modi

12 November 2020, 19:12 PM
New education policy will inculcate confidence, conviction and character among youth. NEP will ensure education to poorest of the poor. The new policy will ensure appropriate reforms when we will work honestly, and the onus lies on teachers: PM Narendra Modi
12 November 2020, 19:11 PM
Earlier poor were restricted to slogans and no effort was made to connect them to the mainstream. Now poor are getting concrete houses, toilets, potable water, cheap electricity, internet all these things are provided to meet their aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
12 November 2020, 19:11 PM
He also mentioned that pro-farmer reforms and the govt has developed a good infrastructure. This include, fasal bima, PM Samman Nidhi, soil testing, availability of better seeds. The infrastructure was prepared to meet the aspirations of farmers so that their ambitions are fulfilled in future: PM
12 November 2020, 19:09 PM
Whatever reforms are being made are aimed at making India's future: PM Modi
12 November 2020, 18:59 PM
When asked if India's Aatmanirbhar doesn't mean self-centredness, he said that if a person is not able to help his mother how could he help others. Indians have extended their support to reforms being made for this self-dependence: PM Narendra Modi
12 November 2020, 18:54 PM
In America's Michigan University he said that this century is yours but next century will be of Indians. We have fulfill his dream that he dreamt for the country. Today the country is progressing with the thoughts of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Narendra Modi
12 November 2020, 18:53 PM
Today the country is moving forward with the goal and resolve of self-reliant India. Today, the idea of self-reliant India is the collective consciousness of more than 130 crore Indians and has become part of our aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
12 November 2020, 18:51 PM
This statue should inspire the nation to progress with youth-led development. This is not just a statue but the symbol of ideas that was conveyed to the world. He travelled in the world with India's cultural wealth and glory: PM Narendra Modi
12 November 2020, 18:50 PM
The students should learn the intense love for the country: PM Modi
12 November 2020, 18:48 PM
I expect that this statue will inspire everyone and fill them with that spirit to understand the basis of Swamiji's philosophy: PM Modi
12 November 2020, 18:37 PM
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal welcomes PM Narendra Modi.
12 November 2020, 18:36 PM
JNU Vice-Chancellor addressed the students ahead of PM Modi's address.