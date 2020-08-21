हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka KCET Result 2020 LIVE: Results declared; over 1.53 lakh students qualify for engineering

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 today at around 12.30 pm. It may be recalled that the date of release of KCET Results 2020 was informed by Karnataka Deputy CM but he did not mention the time in his tweet. Some reports claim that the results will be declared on August 21. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 21, 2020 - 12:56
Comments |

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 today (August 21) at around 12.30 pm. The date of release of KCET Results 2020 was informed by Karnataka Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan in a tweet. 

Once declared the results will be available on board's official websites– kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

Those who clear KCET will have to participate in the counselling process. There will be to rounds of counselling which will be held after the NEET and JEE counselling. The exact dates of counselling are not out yet.

Around 1.95 lakh students had appeared in the exams, which were held on July 30 and July 31 amid huge protests. After the declaration of the results,  the college-wise cut-off marks will be released. Karnataka government has announced that there will be no change in the fee structure and seat-matrix ratio. 

Follow live updates on Karnataka KCET Result 2020 here:

21 August 2020, 12:52 PM

A total of 80 students scored full marks in Biology, Chemistry paper in KCET examination. However, no one scored full marks in Physics and Maths.

21 August 2020, 12:43 PM

The students can check the result through the website- kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration and roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

21 August 2020, 12:40 PM

Karnataka KCET Result 2020 result declared. As many as 1,75,349 students out of the total 1,94,419 candidates who registered for KCET appeared for the test. 

21 August 2020, 12:24 PM

KEA would be releasing the KCET Result 2020 on the official website kea.kar.nic.in today. Around 1.95 lakh candidates appeared in the CET exams held on July 30 and 31.

21 August 2020, 12:23 PM

The result will be declared via press conference. The deputy CM would be declaring the results as per the earlier information released. This year the counselling and the results would be available online due to pandemic outbreak. 

21 August 2020, 12:14 PM

Here's how you can check KCET Result 2020 online:

1. Visit the websites- kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘CET- 2020’ result link

3.Enter registration number, roll number

4. Results will appear on the screen

5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

