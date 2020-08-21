Karnataka KCET Result 2020 LIVE: Results declared; over 1.53 lakh students qualify for engineering

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 today (August 21) at around 12.30 pm. The date of release of KCET Results 2020 was informed by Karnataka Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan in a tweet.

Once declared the results will be available on board's official websites– kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

Those who clear KCET will have to participate in the counselling process. There will be to rounds of counselling which will be held after the NEET and JEE counselling. The exact dates of counselling are not out yet.

Around 1.95 lakh students had appeared in the exams, which were held on July 30 and July 31 amid huge protests. After the declaration of the results, the college-wise cut-off marks will be released. Karnataka government has announced that there will be no change in the fee structure and seat-matrix ratio.

Follow live updates on Karnataka KCET Result 2020 here: