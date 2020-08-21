Karnataka KCET Result 2020 LIVE: Results declared; over 1.53 lakh students qualify for engineering

21 August 2020, 12:52 PM
A total of 80 students scored full marks in Biology, Chemistry paper in KCET examination. However, no one scored full marks in Physics and Maths.
21 August 2020, 12:43 PM
The students can check the result through the website- kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration and roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.
21 August 2020, 12:40 PM
Karnataka KCET Result 2020 result declared. As many as 1,75,349 students out of the total 1,94,419 candidates who registered for KCET appeared for the test.
21 August 2020, 12:24 PM
KEA would be releasing the KCET Result 2020 on the official website kea.kar.nic.in today. Around 1.95 lakh candidates appeared in the CET exams held on July 30 and 31.
21 August 2020, 12:23 PM
The result will be declared via press conference. The deputy CM would be declaring the results as per the earlier information released. This year the counselling and the results would be available online due to pandemic outbreak.
21 August 2020, 12:14 PM
Here's how you can check KCET Result 2020 online:
1. Visit the websites- kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
2. Click on the ‘CET- 2020’ result link
3.Enter registration number, roll number
4. Results will appear on the screen
5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.