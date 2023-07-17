trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636456
KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 17-07-2023 Monday: WIN WIN W-727 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Toay At 3 PM- 75 Lakh Bumper First Prize, Complete Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY MONDAY RESULT TODAY 17-07-2023 LIVE: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN WIN". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "WIN WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:36 AM IST|Source:

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023
Kerala Lottery Results Monday 17.07.2023 Live: The lottery department announces the "WIN WIN W-727" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 17, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "WIN WIN W-727" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-727 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-608 Sunday

Kerala Lotery Result: KARUNYA KR-610 Saturday

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-337 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-478 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-57 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-373 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-726 Monday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-727 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

17 July 2023
01:35 AM

Kerala State Lottery Result 17-07-2023 Live Updates: Daily Lottery 

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

01:34 AM

Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates July 17, 2023: Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Win Win W-727 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Win Win W 727 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

