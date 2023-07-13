trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634676
Kerala State Lottery Result 13-07-2023 Thursday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-478 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today At 3 PM- 80 Lakh Bumper First Prize Complete Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 13-07-2023 LIVE: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 13.07.2023 Live: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-478" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 13, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-478" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-478 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-57 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-373 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-726 Monday

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-607 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-609 Saturday

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-336 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-477 Thursday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-478 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

