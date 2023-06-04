Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-602 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 04-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-602 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-602" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 4, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-602" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA AK-602, 04 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-602 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-602 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-602 Prize Details
Akshaya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 253826 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KF 997147 (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: SANEESH P
Agency No.: W 852
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KH 197532 (KASARAGOD)
Agent Name: D BALAN
Agency No.: S 838
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Check Ticket Numbers:
KA 262448 (THRISSUR)
KB 355274 (ERNAKULAM)
KC 464871 (MALAPPURAM)
KD 239573 (ERNAKULAM)
KE 270560 (MANANTHAVADY)
KF 854609 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
KG 590958 (KOZHIKKODE)
KH 486472 (PATTAMBI)
KJ 927465 (IDUKKI)
KK 577005 (MALAPPURAM)
KL 630328 (THAMARASSERY)
KM 529904 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KF 997147
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KH 197532
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KA 262448 KB 355274 KC 464871 KD 239573 KE 270560 KF 854609 KG 590958 KH 486472 KJ 927465 KK 577005 KL 630328 KM 529904
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 997147 KB 997147 KC 997147 KD 997147 KE 997147 KG 997147 KH 997147 KJ 997147 KK 997147 KL 997147 KM 997147
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0412 2197 2599 3844 4744 4782 5499 5989 6801 6966 6967 7372 8181 8228 8392 8457 9597 9733
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0096 0252 0888 1866 4119 4319 6499 7730 8197 9361
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1022 1872 3019 5162 5543 6554 6857 6995 7115 7623 8860 9010 9804
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001 0044 0084 0107 0108 0153 0275 0300 0531 0538 0806 0851 0927 1019 1246 1555 1733 2082 2114 2317 2438 2507 2523 2829 3139 3148 3334 3346 3501 3916 3927 4009 4090 4233 4279 4301 4511 4529 4658 4909 5095 5207 5753 5875 5952 6087 6128 6145 6233 6278 6325 6416 6568 6606 6607 6643 6748 6927 6935 7073 7089 7442 7634 7744 7990 8174 8232 8240 8612 8626 9046 9371 9544 9657 9681 9840 9892 9934 9985 9989
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0042 0099 0116 0158 0173 0208 0247 0341 0434 0546 0573 0634 0646 0687 0736 0802 0823 0869 0957 1148 1189 1212 1229 1261 1410 1418 1445 1494 1506 1911 1972 1973 2030 2074 2168 2171 2275 2468 2535 2661 2706 2718 2790 2869 2935 2960 3240 3433 3664 3813 3824 3826 3827 3883 3884 3992 4063 4165 4201 4390 4410 4491 4498 4857 5054 5212 5302 5517 5647 5675 5848 5891 5955 5980 6053 6295 6350 6362 6367 6377 6398 6401 6440 6442 6500 6696 6705 6719 6814 6869 6894 6951 7022 7094 7345 7346 7365 7466 7489 7579 7622 7768 7927 8145 8187 8248 8286 8394 8484 8629 8690 9067 9097 9131 9477 9525 9586 9596 9676 9722 9776 9879 9995
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL Friday NR-331 Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: NS 776177 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: SUJITH N K
Agency No.: E 6890
2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
Ticket No: NT 918425 (ATTINGAL)
Agent Name: A R SAJI
Agency No.: T 4938
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Ticket No: NN 734667 NO 200893 NP 874507 NR 962214 NS 415695 NT 428206 NU 334404 NV 283154 NW 108239 NX 566434 NY 473386 NZ 594874
Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-331 Friday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NS 776177
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NT 918425
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 734667 NO 200893 NP 874507 NR 962214 NS 415695 NT 428206 NU 334404 NV 283154 NW 108239 NX 566434 NY 473386 NZ 594874
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 776177 NO 776177 NP 776177 NR 776177 NT 776177 NU 776177 NV 776177 NW 776177 NX 776177 NY 776177 NZ 776177
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 6628 3864 1012 9748 3373 4008 4169 1747 5907 3232 5352 5323 2799 7466 6910 5016 3194 3675
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0329 1509 2648 2709 2803 2819 3005 3143 3191 3371 3576 3940 5150 5166 5185 5821 5990 6217 6255 6471 6489 6996 7035 7335 7337 7389 7562 7641 7771 8021 8411 8577 8802 9168 9433 9719
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0215 0322 0713 0721 0998 1009 1170 1182 1217 1630 1671 1851 1988 2186 2331 2481 2484 2493 2780 2900 3021 3414 3557 3606 3817 3852 3855 4111 4168 4247 4285 4373 4378 4418 4825 5081 5161 5259 5279 5336 5430 5482 5561 5601 5629 5635 5775 5786 6267 6329 6413 6773 6836 7020 7139 7461 7506 7507 7750 7892 8043 8218 8227 8308 8496 8809 8926 9013 9023 9117 9124 9131 9270 9470 9547 9632 9668 9777 9863
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0045 0347 0367 0383 0404 0430 0462 0558 1201 1233 1300 1343 1374 1391 1466 1573 1830 1952 2044 2053 2083 2119 2159 2209 2238 2318 2341 2353 2419 2519 2717 2733 2845 2862 2867 2921 2958 3058 3061 3174 3284 3545 3663 3746 4027 4135 4158 4185 4265 4508 4530 4546 4625 4629 4711 4748 4783 4814 4876 4907 4943 4967 5036 5060 5346 5363 5424 5565 5638 5654 6201 6279 6326 6368 6567 6625 6702 6783 6785 7017 7042 7049 7125 7171 7223 7240 7268 7280 7502 7512 7529 7533 7747 7767 7787 7817 7849 7884 7927 8003 8070 8122 8239 8295 8324 8327 8347 8379 8386 8486 8631 9064 9075 9167 9256 9397 9541 9545 9578 9589 9913 9982
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.