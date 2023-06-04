topStoriesenglish2617480
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-602 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 04-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:13 PM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-602 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-602 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-602" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 4, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-602" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA AK-602, 04 June 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-602 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday

Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-331 Friday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 Thursday

Kerala Loterry Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 Wednesday

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 Tuesday

Kerala Loterry Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-602 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

04 June 2023
12:11 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-602 Prize Details

Akshaya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 253826 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

12:10 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs] 
Ticket No: KF 997147 (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: SANEESH P
Agency No.: W 852

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KH 197532 (KASARAGOD)
Agent Name: D BALAN
Agency No.: S 838

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 
Check Ticket Numbers:
KA 262448 (THRISSUR)
KB 355274 (ERNAKULAM)
KC 464871 (MALAPPURAM)
KD 239573 (ERNAKULAM)
KE 270560 (MANANTHAVADY)
KF 854609 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
KG 590958 (KOZHIKKODE)
KH 486472 (PATTAMBI)
KJ 927465 (IDUKKI)
KK 577005 (MALAPPURAM)
KL 630328 (THAMARASSERY)
KM 529904 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

12:09 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KF 997147

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KH 197532

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KA 262448 KB 355274 KC 464871 KD 239573 KE 270560 KF 854609 KG 590958 KH 486472 KJ 927465 KK 577005 KL 630328 KM 529904

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 997147 KB 997147 KC 997147 KD 997147 KE 997147 KG 997147 KH 997147 KJ 997147 KK 997147 KL 997147 KM 997147

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0412  2197  2599  3844  4744  4782  5499  5989  6801  6966  6967  7372  8181  8228  8392  8457  9597  9733

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0096  0252  0888  1866  4119  4319  6499  7730  8197  9361

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1022  1872  3019  5162  5543  6554  6857  6995  7115  7623  8860  9010  9804

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001  0044  0084  0107  0108  0153  0275  0300  0531  0538  0806  0851  0927  1019  1246  1555  1733  2082  2114  2317  2438  2507  2523  2829  3139  3148  3334  3346  3501  3916  3927  4009  4090  4233  4279  4301  4511  4529  4658  4909  5095  5207  5753  5875  5952  6087  6128  6145  6233  6278  6325  6416  6568  6606  6607  6643  6748  6927  6935  7073  7089  7442  7634  7744  7990  8174  8232  8240  8612  8626  9046  9371  9544  9657  9681  9840  9892  9934  9985  9989

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0042  0099  0116  0158  0173  0208  0247  0341  0434  0546  0573  0634  0646  0687  0736  0802  0823  0869  0957  1148  1189  1212  1229  1261  1410  1418  1445  1494  1506  1911  1972  1973  2030  2074  2168  2171  2275  2468  2535  2661  2706  2718  2790  2869  2935  2960  3240  3433  3664  3813  3824  3826  3827  3883  3884  3992  4063  4165  4201  4390  4410  4491  4498  4857  5054  5212  5302  5517  5647  5675  5848  5891  5955  5980  6053  6295  6350  6362  6367  6377  6398  6401  6440  6442  6500  6696  6705  6719  6814  6869  6894  6951  7022  7094  7345  7346  7365  7466  7489  7579  7622  7768  7927  8145  8187  8248  8286  8394  8484  8629  8690  9067  9097  9131  9477  9525  9586  9596  9676  9722  9776  9879  9995

12:08 PM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

12:07 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL Friday NR-331 Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: NS 776177 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: SUJITH N K
Agency No.: E 6890

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
Ticket No: NT 918425 (ATTINGAL)
Agent Name: A R SAJI
Agency No.: T 4938
 
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Ticket No: NN 734667 NO 200893 NP 874507 NR 962214 NS 415695 NT 428206 NU 334404 NV 283154 NW 108239 NX 566434 NY 473386 NZ 594874

12:06 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-331 Friday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NS 776177

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NT 918425

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 734667 NO 200893 NP 874507 NR 962214 NS 415695 NT 428206 NU 334404 NV 283154 NW 108239 NX 566434 NY 473386 NZ 594874

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 776177 NO 776177 NP 776177 NR 776177 NT 776177 NU 776177 NV 776177 NW 776177 NX 776177 NY 776177 NZ 776177

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 6628  3864  1012  9748  3373  4008  4169  1747  5907  3232  5352  5323  2799  7466  6910  5016  3194  3675

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0329  1509  2648  2709  2803  2819  3005  3143  3191  3371  3576  3940  5150  5166  5185  5821  5990  6217  6255  6471  6489  6996  7035  7335  7337  7389  7562  7641  7771  8021  8411  8577  8802  9168  9433  9719

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0215  0322  0713  0721  0998  1009  1170  1182  1217  1630  1671  1851  1988  2186  2331  2481  2484  2493  2780  2900  3021  3414  3557  3606  3817  3852  3855  4111  4168  4247  4285  4373  4378  4418  4825  5081  5161  5259  5279  5336  5430  5482  5561  5601  5629  5635  5775  5786  6267  6329  6413  6773  6836  7020  7139  7461  7506  7507  7750  7892  8043  8218  8227  8308  8496  8809  8926  9013  9023  9117  9124  9131  9270  9470  9547  9632  9668  9777  9863

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0045  0347  0367  0383  0404  0430  0462  0558  1201  1233  1300  1343  1374  1391  1466  1573  1830  1952  2044  2053  2083  2119  2159  2209  2238  2318  2341  2353  2419  2519  2717  2733  2845  2862  2867  2921  2958  3058  3061  3174  3284  3545  3663  3746  4027  4135  4158  4185  4265  4508  4530  4546  4625  4629  4711  4748  4783  4814  4876  4907  4943  4967  5036  5060  5346  5363  5424  5565  5638  5654  6201  6279  6326  6368  6567  6625  6702  6783  6785  7017  7042  7049  7125  7171  7223  7240  7268  7280  7502  7512  7529  7533  7747  7767  7787  7817  7849  7884  7927  8003  8070  8122  8239  8295  8324  8327  8347  8379  8386  8486  8631  9064  9075  9167  9256  9397  9541  9545  9578  9589  9913  9982

12:06 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

