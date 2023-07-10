LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result 10-07-2023 Monday: WIN WIN W-726 Lucky Draw Result OUT Today At 3 PM- 75 Lakh First Prize, Complete Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY MONDAY RESULT TODAY 10-07-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN WIN". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "WIN WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Kerala Lottery Results Monday 10.07.2023 Live: The lottery department announces the "WIN WIN W-726" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 10, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "WIN WIN W-726" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-726 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-726 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results Live Updates: Here's How To Check Win Win W-726 Result
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates July 10, 2023: Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Win Win W-726 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Win Win W 726 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.