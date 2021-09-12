Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Monday

New Delhi: Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday, state BJP president CR Paatil informed on Sunday (September 12, 2021). Paatil also said that only the chief minister will be sworn in on Monday and added that the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

"No discussion was held in the legislature party meeting about the deputy chief minister's post," he said.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2:20 PM at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Earlier in the day, Patel, 59, was unanimously elected as BJP legislature party leader. Patel said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union minister Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in him.

The Ghatlodiya MLA expressed that he was also grateful to the trust reposed in him by the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, CR Paatil and other leaders.

He said the blessing of former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel were with him all the time.

"The government has worked well so that development reaches the last person. We will plan anew and discuss with the organisation to take forward the development works," he said.

Bhupendra Patel's name was reportedly proposed by Vijay Rupani, who had tendered his resignation on Saturday after being at the post since August 2016.

Meanwhile, Patel has gone to meet Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, where, Rupani and Patil are also present.

Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel meets Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Former CM Vijay Rupani and state BJP chief CR Patil also present pic.twitter.com/aVdDTurCRL — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

This is to be noted that the change in top leadership has come months before the assembly polls in Gujarat which are scheduled to take place next year.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV