BJP sends Pralhad Joshi, NS Tomar as observers for selection of next Gujarat CM

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janta Party is likely to send two Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar to Gujarat on Sunday as the party's central observers to the meeting of the state legislatures as they look to pick Vijay Rupani's successor.

In a move that shocked everyone, Vijay Rupani had submitted his resignation as the CM to the Governor on Saturday. After the resignation of Vijay Rupani, senior Gujarat BJP leaders met at the party office in Gandhinagar yesterday. The MLAs have been asked to reach the state capital by Saturday night.

BJP's general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and Gujarat state unit in-charge Bhupender Yadav met party functionaries soon after Rupani announced his resignation. Party sources said the issue of Rupani's successor will be discussed in the legislature party meeting likely to be held on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Rupani met state Governor Acharya Devvrat and tendered his resignation as Gujarat CM. "To further develop the state, with new energy and power, I have decided to resign as Chief Minister," he told the reporters.

The move comes just 15 months before the election to the 182-member Assembly that is due in December 2022.

As per sources, names of Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister RC Faldu, Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya are under consideration.

With his resignation, Rupani became the fourth BJP’s chief minister to be replaced in the last six months. Earlier, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand and BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka were replaced from the CM posts.

Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017.

(With Agency inputs)

