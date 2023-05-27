Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-603 SATURDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 27-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of KARUNYA KR-603 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.
The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-603" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 27, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-603" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 27 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-603 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-603 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 THURSDAY Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: FW 613551 (WAYANAD)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: FT 280206 (VAIKKOM)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0228 1209 1474 2225 2417 3016 3628 4800 5211 6059 6484 6702 6925 7089 7154 7315 8099 8341 8942 9164 9725 9868 9981
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 613551 FO 613551 FP 613551 FR 613551 FS 613551 FT 613551 FU 613551 FV 613551 FW 613551 FX 613551 FY 613551 FZ 613551
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0027 0684 2293 2768 2846 2961 3256 5203 5816 5819 7057 8172
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0964 1256 1534 1996 2540 3361 3559 3561 3983 4026 4662 5755 6022 6845 7091 7144 7781 8184 8204 8213 9578 9690 9941 9952
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0028 0165 0505 0650 0659 0673 0905 1029 1260 1354 1620 1680 1750 1932 1942 2073 2258 2317 2357 2773 2815 2991 3070 3184 3475 3534 3635 3651 3723 3839 3913 3963 3996 4110 4204 4215 4217 4218 4247 4251 4355 4479 4548 4661 4861 4879 5041 5142 5429 5491 5605 5706 5723 5756 5763 5858 5916 5951 5993 6021 6041 6243 6342 6351 6384 6441 6453 6455 6470 6550 6790 7075 7593 7667 7811 7862 8098 8218 8376 8384 8567 8642 8676 8818 8992 9239 9410 9412 9433 9437 9535 9559 9850 9858 9945 9976
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0002 0245 0425 0438 0448 0613 0615 0979 1174 1177 1319 1383 1476 1537 1600 1634 1693 2194 2272 2291 2366 2501 2503 2510 2643 2694 2733 2800 2866 2936 2979 3025 3045 3150 3248 3350 3393 3407 3409 3430 3474 3501 3514 3565 3642 3689 3737 3865 3877 3895 3953 4060 4295 4349 4419 4613 4715 5078 5139 5244 5391 5447 5517 5520 5552 5562 5711 5765 5779 5915 5926 5978 5999 6169 6175 6271 6326 6333 6398 6416 6571 6675 6745 6793 6805 6911 6940 7016 7052 7204 7240 7277 7282 7352 7414 7566 7575 7613 7622 7815 7904 7945 7967 8008 8044 8153 8200 8250 8511 8546 8579 8733 8799 8889 9011 9045 9193 9216 9256 9583 9597 9644 9671 9830 9970 9996
Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-330 FRIDAY Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NF 268290
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NF 988248
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: NA 145883 NB 965458 NC 241104 ND 364649 NE 728852 NF 750225 NG 554716 NH 179375 NJ 707915 NK 865298 NL 339507 NM 585356
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 268290 NB 268290 NC 268290 ND 268290 NE 268290 NG 268290 NH 268290 NJ 268290 NK 268290 NL 268290 NM 268290
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0029 0673 0875 0995 1627 1792 2418 3718 4247 5126 5161 5690 5975 6770 6869 7786 9296 9914
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0039 0388 0635 0760 0837 1379 2496 2623 2653 2655 2756 3162 3219 4092 4148 4594 4754 5033 5120 5167 5634 5747 5855 6090 6816 7104 7118 7313 7465 7676 8085 8422 8617 8901 9233 9267
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0117 0232 0297 0372 0715 0755 0940 1166 2045 2273 2294 2344 2461 2472 2571 2829 2993 3013 3091 3141 3142 3282 3307 3351 3365 3487 3671 3691 3982 4050 4299 4556 4885 4904 4975 5321 5425 5590 5788 5949 5966 5967 5987 6004 6052 6196 6289 6344 6648 6727 6856 6860 7111 7124 7333 7402 7432 7532 7560 7607 7659 7817 7913 8028 8323 8361 8377 8429 8848 8989 9016 9044 9195 9252 9303 9309 9606 9708 9874
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0146 0188 0227 0283 0437 0528 0545 0667 0782 0872 0936 0997 1155 1316 1369 1536 1538 1558 1585 1817 1848 1899 2004 2134 2316 2375 2411 2484 2636 2650 2749 2813 2879 2920 3037 3140 3310 3522 3573 3630 3674 3698 3790 3874 3884 4061 4124 4301 4323 4392 4650 4724 4863 4870 4945 5107 5232 5331 5505 5523 5607 5638 5670 5715 5720 5785 5899 6030 6033 6160 6342 6351 6355 6358 6431 6578 6612 6677 6733 6891 6898 6960 7160 7223 7312 7369 7380 7475 7478 7584 7770 7775 7874 7898 7951 8056 8083 8224 8290 8360 8421 8676 8745 8827 8865 8946 9022 9204 9259 9266 9322 9454 9455 9579 9693 9701 9829 9859 9876 9898 9984 9991
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site