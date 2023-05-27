topStoriesenglish2614172
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-603 SATURDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 27-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:59 AM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of KARUNYA KR-603 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-603 SATURDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-603" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 27, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-603" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 27 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-603 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-330 Friday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 Thursday

Kerala Loterry Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Wednesday

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 Tuesday

Kerala Loterry Result: WIN WIN W-719 Monday

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-600 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-602 Saturday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-603 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

27 May 2023
09:59 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

09:57 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 THURSDAY Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: FW 613551 (WAYANAD)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: FT 280206 (VAIKKOM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0228  1209  1474  2225  2417  3016  3628  4800  5211  6059  6484  6702  6925  7089  7154  7315  8099  8341  8942  9164  9725  9868  9981

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 613551 FO 613551 FP 613551 FR 613551 FS 613551 FT 613551 FU 613551 FV 613551 FW 613551 FX 613551 FY 613551 FZ 613551

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0027  0684  2293  2768  2846  2961  3256  5203  5816  5819  7057  8172

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0964  1256  1534  1996  2540  3361  3559  3561  3983  4026  4662  5755  6022  6845  7091  7144  7781  8184  8204  8213  9578  9690  9941  9952

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0028  0165  0505  0650  0659  0673  0905  1029  1260  1354  1620  1680  1750  1932  1942  2073  2258  2317  2357  2773  2815  2991  3070  3184  3475  3534  3635  3651  3723  3839  3913  3963  3996  4110  4204  4215  4217  4218  4247  4251  4355  4479  4548  4661  4861  4879  5041  5142  5429  5491  5605  5706  5723  5756  5763  5858  5916  5951  5993  6021  6041  6243  6342  6351  6384  6441  6453  6455  6470  6550  6790  7075  7593  7667  7811  7862  8098  8218  8376  8384  8567  8642  8676  8818  8992  9239  9410  9412  9433  9437  9535  9559  9850  9858  9945  9976

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0002  0245  0425  0438  0448  0613  0615  0979  1174  1177  1319  1383  1476  1537  1600  1634  1693  2194  2272  2291  2366  2501  2503  2510  2643  2694  2733  2800  2866  2936  2979  3025  3045  3150  3248  3350  3393  3407  3409  3430  3474  3501  3514  3565  3642  3689  3737  3865  3877  3895  3953  4060  4295  4349  4419  4613  4715  5078  5139  5244  5391  5447  5517  5520  5552  5562  5711  5765  5779  5915  5926  5978  5999  6169  6175  6271  6326  6333  6398  6416  6571  6675  6745  6793  6805  6911  6940  7016  7052  7204  7240  7277  7282  7352  7414  7566  7575  7613  7622  7815  7904  7945  7967  8008  8044  8153  8200  8250  8511  8546  8579  8733  8799  8889  9011  9045  9193  9216  9256  9583  9597  9644  9671  9830  9970  9996

09:56 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-330 FRIDAY Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NF 268290

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NF 988248

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: NA 145883 NB 965458 NC 241104 ND 364649 NE 728852 NF 750225 NG 554716 NH 179375 NJ 707915 NK 865298 NL 339507 NM 585356

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 268290 NB 268290 NC 268290 ND 268290 NE 268290 NG 268290 NH 268290 NJ 268290 NK 268290 NL 268290 NM 268290

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0029  0673  0875  0995  1627  1792  2418  3718  4247  5126  5161  5690  5975  6770  6869  7786  9296  9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0039  0388  0635  0760  0837  1379  2496  2623  2653  2655  2756  3162  3219  4092  4148  4594  4754  5033  5120  5167  5634  5747  5855  6090  6816  7104  7118  7313  7465  7676  8085  8422  8617  8901  9233  9267

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0117  0232  0297  0372  0715  0755  0940  1166  2045  2273  2294  2344  2461  2472  2571  2829  2993  3013  3091  3141  3142  3282  3307  3351  3365  3487  3671  3691  3982  4050  4299  4556  4885  4904  4975  5321  5425  5590  5788  5949  5966  5967  5987  6004  6052  6196  6289  6344  6648  6727  6856  6860  7111  7124  7333  7402  7432  7532  7560  7607  7659  7817  7913  8028  8323  8361  8377  8429  8848  8989  9016  9044  9195  9252  9303  9309  9606  9708  9874

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0146  0188  0227  0283  0437  0528  0545  0667  0782  0872  0936  0997  1155  1316  1369  1536  1538  1558  1585  1817  1848  1899  2004  2134  2316  2375  2411  2484  2636  2650  2749  2813  2879  2920  3037  3140  3310  3522  3573  3630  3674  3698  3790  3874  3884  4061  4124  4301  4323  4392  4650  4724  4863  4870  4945  5107  5232  5331  5505  5523  5607  5638  5670  5715  5720  5785  5899  6030  6033  6160  6342  6351  6355  6358  6431  6578  6612  6677  6733  6891  6898  6960  7160  7223  7312  7369  7380  7475  7478  7584  7770  7775  7874  7898  7951  8056  8083  8224  8290  8360  8421  8676  8745  8827  8865  8946  9022  9204  9259  9266  9322  9454  9455  9579  9693  9701  9829  9859  9876  9898  9984  9991

09:55 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?