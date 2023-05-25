Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 25-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-471" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 25, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-471" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 25 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Wednesday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: VE 475588
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: VA 513003 VB 678985 VC 743934 VD 175757 VE 797565 VG 642218
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH ARE: VA 214064 VB 770679 VC 584088 VD 265117 VE 244099 VG 412997
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 lAKHS ARE: VA 714724 VB 570166 VC 271986 VD 533093 VE 453921 VG 572542
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 lAKHS ARE: VA 359107 VB 125025 VC 704607 VD 261086 VE 262870 VG 262310
(For the tickets ending with the following numbers)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0176 0250 0474 1239 1292 1706 1725 1758 1882 2862 2961 4538 4594 4850 5012 5100 5347 5443 5719 6053 6200 6341 6419 6636 6764 6918 6941 7235 7762 8234 8652 9239 9309 9427 9448 9879
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1029 1490 1997 2333 2402 2627 3030 3152 3365 3377 3761 4267 4342 5226 5297 5898 6025 6075 6334 7392 7608 8214 8637 9005
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0017 0057 0219 0429 0525 0740 0777 0862 0956 1309 1498 1574 1755 1893 1994 2018 2055 2074 2092 2121 2206 2224 2237 2343 2461 2490 2547 2602 2749 2788 2837 3015 3019 3043 3060 3072 3104 3465 3467 3492 3496 3586 3743 3837 3841 3911 3978 4078 4237 4522 4667 4872 5232 5356 5718 5866 5911 5964 6072 6088 6141 6358 6543 6652 6699 6729 6829 6902 7011 7036 7122 7171 7172 7386 7423 7492 7538 7552 7766 7802 7849 7876 7894 7899 8070 8116 8126 8181 8596 8598 8623 8710 8716 8739 8747 8822 8899 9132 9265 9532 9601 9652 9743 9790 9857 9864 9946 9948
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0027 0034 0046 0123 0129 0152 0160 0185 0266 0309 0382 0420 0461 0481 0617 0638 0639 0675 0744 0762 0783 0788 0813 0821 0839 0854 0866 0867 1012 1022 1033 1039 1055 1094 1108 1143 1153 1183 1220 1223 1284 1350 1375 1421 1429 1489 1616 1647 1698 1773 1845 1866 1877 1900 1919 2012 2057 2076 2084 2113 2136 2137 2171 2216 2232 2252 2294 2351 2425 2528 2541 2548 2679 2807 2820 2853 2942 2956 3042 3078 3087 3101 3107 3160 3227 3256 3269 3437 3460 3501 3546 3560 3565 3568 3607 3627 3629 3679 3688 3710 3725 3828 4035 4081 4162 4170 4190 4309 4311 4361 4395 4411 4463 4532 4570 4642 4697 4820 4826 4846 4848 4859 4885 4892 4930 4976 5020 5062 5083 5117 5122 5186 5245 5264 5326 5374 5375 5402 5491 5526 5554 5608 5615 5652 5683 5748 5776 5792 5797 5804 5824 5962 6014 6023 6026 6031 6039 6083 6113 6124 6167 6194 6195 6300 6320 6333 6346 6430 6447 6522 6527 6529 6538 6544 6548 6609 6629 6640 6680 6706 6743 6759 6761 6852 6868 6872 6882 6885 6905 6932 6977 6998 7007 7020 7031 7040 7077 7084 7115 7140 7230 7261 7277 7370 7388 7402 7448 7461 7534 7555 7615 7671 7695 7731 7778 7818 7852 7887 7956 7968 8017 8032 8062 8120 8185 8237 8241 8314 8320 8359 8380 8466 8522 8553 8555 8580 8672 8680 8691 8741 8762 8888 8943 8951 8986 9018 9088 9137 9146 9243 9244 9257 9281 9289 9298 9314 9327 9454 9465 9507 9522 9533 9554 9670 9688 9692 9846 9854 9904 9943
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 300 ARE: 0078 0168 0175 0193 0243 0247 0253 0275 0297 0403 0449 0463 0472 0515 0518 0567 0616 0682 0686 0698 0707 0797 0873 0888 0896 0927 0963 1061 1091 1096 1204 1254 1318 1406 1423 1481 1524 1578 1660 1666 1675 1684 1713 1794 1802 1815 1840 1918 2064 2079 2086 2090 2132 2145 2166 2177 2205 2206 2276 2319 2377 2389 2543 2551 2554 2556 2567 2573 2616 2650 2673 2704 2721 2733 2745 2776 2778 2786 2865 2946 2948 2951 2963 3001 3024 3040 3047 3061 3105 3115 3119 3142 3169 3181 3200 3247 3260 3274 3296 3332 3352 3353 3366 3368 3404 3487 3544 3577 3585 3649 3736 3750 3777 3783 4026 4055 4080 4100 4102 4104 4128 4142 4160 4161 4169 4179 4220 4248 4281 4297 4328 4385 4439 4475 4495 4528 4535 4540 4551 4624 4640 4677 4718 4777 4789 4842 4843 4890 4906 4924 4957 4967 4991 5078 5081 5163 5237 5279 5313 5337 5343 5360 5362 5383 5386 5397 5444 5537 5573 5575 5639 5672 5677 5731 5742 5808 5928 5931 5965 5999 6009 6016 6029 6076 6089 6112 6160 6199 6270 6321 6382 6407 6413 6422 6547 6554 6573 6599 6622 6658 6667 6779 6830 6967 6997 7021 7061 7065 7087 7127 7129 7141 7156 7245 7312 7316 7335 7348 7375 7414 7437 7510 7531 7546 7571 7572 7624 7639 7666 7717 7725 7733 7815 7824 7828 7871 7886 7924 7974 7979 7997 8023 8054 8067 8141 8144 8160 8205 8213 8225 8235 8289 8329 8355 8423 8508 8534 8541 8550 8566 8577 8587 8620 8657 8688 8723 8754 8767 8771 8810 8820 8863 8955 8959 8973 8984 8988 9008 9020 9029 9065 9077 9086 9141 9211 9214 9315 9460 9479 9537 9539 9575 9607 9675 9680 9682 9691 9734 9769 9797 9804 9805 9877 9896 9909 9963 9994
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE 1 LAKH: VA 475588 VB 475588 VC 475588 VD 475588 VG 475588
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.