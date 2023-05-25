topStoriesenglish2613211
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 25-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-471" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 25, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-471" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 25 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Loterry Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Wednesday

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 Tuesday

Kerala Loterry Result: WIN WIN W-719 Monday

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-600 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-602 Saturday

Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-329 Friday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 Thursday

Kerala Loterry Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 Wednesday

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 Tuesday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

25 May 2023
12:43 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Wednesday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: VE 475588

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: VA 513003 VB 678985 VC 743934 VD 175757 VE 797565 VG 642218

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH ARE: VA 214064 VB 770679 VC 584088 VD 265117 VE 244099 VG 412997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 lAKHS ARE: VA 714724 VB 570166 VC 271986 VD 533093 VE 453921 VG 572542

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 lAKHS ARE: VA 359107 VB 125025 VC 704607 VD 261086 VE 262870 VG 262310

(For the tickets ending with the following numbers)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0176  0250  0474  1239  1292  1706  1725  1758  1882  2862  2961  4538  4594  4850  5012  5100  5347  5443  5719  6053  6200  6341  6419  6636  6764  6918  6941  7235  7762  8234  8652  9239  9309  9427  9448  9879

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1029  1490  1997  2333  2402  2627  3030  3152  3365  3377  3761  4267  4342  5226  5297  5898  6025  6075  6334  7392  7608  8214  8637  9005

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0017  0057  0219  0429  0525  0740  0777  0862  0956  1309  1498  1574  1755  1893  1994  2018  2055  2074  2092  2121  2206  2224  2237  2343  2461  2490  2547  2602  2749  2788  2837  3015  3019  3043  3060  3072  3104  3465  3467  3492  3496  3586  3743  3837  3841  3911  3978  4078  4237  4522  4667  4872  5232  5356  5718  5866  5911  5964  6072  6088  6141  6358  6543  6652  6699  6729  6829  6902  7011  7036  7122  7171  7172  7386  7423  7492  7538  7552  7766  7802  7849  7876  7894  7899  8070  8116  8126  8181  8596  8598  8623  8710  8716  8739  8747  8822  8899  9132  9265  9532  9601  9652  9743  9790  9857  9864  9946  9948

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0027  0034  0046  0123  0129  0152  0160  0185  0266  0309  0382  0420  0461  0481  0617  0638  0639  0675  0744  0762  0783  0788  0813  0821  0839  0854  0866  0867  1012  1022  1033  1039  1055  1094  1108  1143  1153  1183  1220  1223  1284  1350  1375  1421  1429  1489  1616  1647  1698  1773  1845  1866  1877  1900  1919  2012  2057  2076  2084  2113  2136  2137  2171  2216  2232  2252  2294  2351  2425  2528  2541  2548  2679  2807  2820  2853  2942  2956  3042  3078  3087  3101  3107  3160  3227  3256  3269  3437  3460  3501  3546  3560  3565  3568  3607  3627  3629  3679  3688  3710  3725  3828  4035  4081  4162  4170  4190  4309  4311  4361  4395  4411  4463  4532  4570  4642  4697  4820  4826  4846  4848  4859  4885  4892  4930  4976  5020  5062  5083  5117  5122  5186  5245  5264  5326  5374  5375  5402  5491  5526  5554  5608  5615  5652  5683  5748  5776  5792  5797  5804  5824  5962  6014  6023  6026  6031  6039  6083  6113  6124  6167  6194  6195  6300  6320  6333  6346  6430  6447  6522  6527  6529  6538  6544  6548  6609  6629  6640  6680  6706  6743  6759  6761  6852  6868  6872  6882  6885  6905  6932  6977  6998  7007  7020  7031  7040  7077  7084  7115  7140  7230  7261  7277  7370  7388  7402  7448  7461  7534  7555  7615  7671  7695  7731  7778  7818  7852  7887  7956  7968  8017  8032  8062  8120  8185  8237  8241  8314  8320  8359  8380  8466  8522  8553  8555  8580  8672  8680  8691  8741  8762  8888  8943  8951  8986  9018  9088  9137  9146  9243  9244  9257  9281  9289  9298  9314  9327  9454  9465  9507  9522  9533  9554  9670  9688  9692  9846  9854  9904  9943

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 300 ARE: 0078  0168  0175  0193  0243  0247  0253  0275  0297  0403  0449  0463  0472  0515  0518  0567  0616  0682  0686  0698  0707  0797  0873  0888  0896  0927  0963  1061  1091  1096  1204  1254  1318  1406  1423  1481  1524  1578  1660  1666  1675  1684  1713  1794  1802  1815  1840  1918  2064  2079  2086  2090  2132  2145  2166  2177  2205  2206  2276  2319  2377  2389  2543  2551  2554  2556  2567  2573  2616  2650  2673  2704  2721  2733  2745  2776  2778  2786  2865  2946  2948  2951  2963  3001  3024  3040  3047  3061  3105  3115  3119  3142  3169  3181  3200  3247  3260  3274  3296  3332  3352  3353  3366  3368  3404  3487  3544  3577  3585  3649  3736  3750  3777  3783  4026  4055  4080  4100  4102  4104  4128  4142  4160  4161  4169  4179  4220  4248  4281  4297  4328  4385  4439  4475  4495  4528  4535  4540  4551  4624  4640  4677  4718  4777  4789  4842  4843  4890  4906  4924  4957  4967  4991  5078  5081  5163  5237  5279  5313  5337  5343  5360  5362  5383  5386  5397  5444  5537  5573  5575  5639  5672  5677  5731  5742  5808  5928  5931  5965  5999  6009  6016  6029  6076  6089  6112  6160  6199  6270  6321  6382  6407  6413  6422  6547  6554  6573  6599  6622  6658  6667  6779  6830  6967  6997  7021  7061  7065  7087  7127  7129  7141  7156  7245  7312  7316  7335  7348  7375  7414  7437  7510  7531  7546  7571  7572  7624  7639  7666  7717  7725  7733  7815  7824  7828  7871  7886  7924  7974  7979  7997  8023  8054  8067  8141  8144  8160  8205  8213  8225  8235  8289  8329  8355  8423  8508  8534  8541  8550  8566  8577  8587  8620  8657  8688  8723  8754  8767  8771  8810  8820  8863  8955  8959  8973  8984  8988  9008  9020  9029  9065  9077  9086  9141  9211  9214  9315  9460  9479  9537  9539  9575  9607  9675  9680  9682  9691  9734  9769  9797  9804  9805  9877  9896  9909  9963  9994

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE 1 LAKH: VA 475588 VB 475588 VC 475588 VD 475588 VG 475588

12:43 PM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

12:42 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

