Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 WEDNESDAY 2 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - 1st Prize 12 Crores

Kerala lottery Vishu Bumper 2023 Today: Vishu Bumper 2023 edition of the Kerala State Lottery is about to go live. This Vishu Bumper has a first prize worth Rs 12 crore available. Beginning in March 2023, sales of the Kerala Vishu bumper lottery, BR-91, have begun. Among the six Bumper lotteries one is "VISHU". Today at 2 PM, the "VISHU" Bumper lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "VISHU" bumper lottery code is "BR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "VISHU" lotto was priced at just Rs. 300. The first-place winner received Rs. 12 Crore.

Check Kerala Lottery Result VISHU BUMPER BR-91 24 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakhs

5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakhs

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 2000

8th Prize: Rs. 1000

9th Prize: Rs. 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

Kerala Bumper Lottery 1st Prize Winner Details

Summer Bumper: Rs 6 crore

Vishu Bumper: Rs 12 crore

Monsoon Bumper: Rs 5 crore

Thiruvonam Bumper: Rs 35 crore

Pooja Bumper: Rs 20 crore

Xmas New Year Bumper: 25 crore