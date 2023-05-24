Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 WEDNESDAY 2 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - 1st Prize 12 Crores
Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-05-2023: In the third week of May, the lottery department announces the "VISHU BUMPER BR-91" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 24, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "VISHU BUMPER BR-91" will be drawn. Participants can see the "VISHU BUMPER BR-91" lottery results after they are officially revealed on May 24, 2023, live at 2 p.m. Check the latest updates on VISHU BUMPER lottery here on Zee News English.
- Within 30 days of the lottery, the prize ticket and all other paperwork must be turned in by the lottery winner.
- You can collect prizes at the relevant district lottery offices up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakhs.
- The Kerala Lottery Result for VISHU BUMPER BR-91 will be made public on May 24, 2023.
Kerala lottery Vishu Bumper 2023 Today: Vishu Bumper 2023 edition of the Kerala State Lottery is about to go live. This Vishu Bumper has a first prize worth Rs 12 crore available. Beginning in March 2023, sales of the Kerala Vishu bumper lottery, BR-91, have begun. Among the six Bumper lotteries one is "VISHU". Today at 2 PM, the "VISHU" Bumper lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "VISHU" bumper lottery code is "BR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "VISHU" lotto was priced at just Rs. 300. The first-place winner received Rs. 12 Crore.
Check Kerala Lottery Result VISHU BUMPER BR-91 24 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 lAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 lAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 300 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
3rd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakhs
4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakhs
5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakhs
6th Prize: Rs. 5000
7th Prize: Rs. 2000
8th Prize: Rs. 1000
9th Prize: Rs. 500
10th Prize: Rs 300
Kerala Bumper Lottery 1st Prize Winner Details
Summer Bumper: Rs 6 crore
Vishu Bumper: Rs 12 crore
Monsoon Bumper: Rs 5 crore
Thiruvonam Bumper: Rs 35 crore
Pooja Bumper: Rs 20 crore
Xmas New Year Bumper: 25 crore
Kerala Lottery Result
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper BR-91
Vishu Bumper lottery ticket has 11 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 12 crore rupees and the second and third prizes are 1 crore and 10 lakhs respectively. The 15% of the first to 7th prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 8th, 9th and 10th and the consolation prizes, 20% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.